Chef Tarla Dalal's doodhi kheer recipe is a must-try if you are looking for delicious and healthy Navratri vrat recipes

As devotees across the country celebrate Navratri, the focus often shifts to vrat-friendly (fast-friendly) meals that provide both energy and soul-satisfying flavour. Among the sea of potato-based dishes and fried snacks, chef Tarla Dalal’s doodhi kheer (lauki kheer or bottle gourd milk pudding) is a top contender for the perfect Navratri dessert. Also read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares vrat ke dahi bhalle recipe with samak ke chawal for Navratri: Step-by-step guide Chef Tarla Dalal's doodhi kheer is made with bottle gourd, milk, and nuts. (Pics: tarladalal.com)

All about chef Tarla Dalal's doodhi kheer recipe Shared on chef Tarla Dalal’s website in December 2024, the recipe transforms the humble lauki into a decadent, creamy pudding that is as nutritious as it is delicious.

This quick 15-minute dessert is designed for convenience without compromising on the rich, traditional taste of Indian sweets. Pro-tip from chef Tarla Dalal: 'for richer, creamy and luscious flavour, use full fat milk' and for an even more luxurious feel, add a few strands of saffron (kesar) to give the kheer a golden hue and a royal aroma. Also read | Craving a nutritious dessert? Food blogger shares 2-ingredient creamy dessert recipe using persimmons and 0 added sugars

This vrat-compliant recipe uses only dairy, nuts, and fresh vegetables to satisfy traditional fasting rules while offering health benefits. Unlike heavy fried snacks, bottle gourd is cooling and high in fibre, which helps prevent the acidity and bloating often triggered by a restricted diet. Furthermore, the healthy fats and proteins found in full-fat milk and nuts can provide sustained energy, keeping you satiated much longer than typical sugary treats.

Learn how to make chef Tarla Dalal's doodhi kheer by following her step-by-step recipe:

Ingredients 1 1/2 cups grated bottle gourd (doodhi / lauki)

1 1/2 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp almond (badam) slivers

1 tbsp chironji nuts (charoli)

1/2 tbsp pistachio slivers

1/4 cup milk powder

1/4 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

1/4 cup sugar

3 cups milk

Method ⦿ To make doodhi kheer, heat ghee in a broad non-stick pan, add almond slivers, chironji nuts, pistachio slivers and sauté on medium flame for a few seconds.

⦿ Add the grated bottle gourd and sauté on medium flame for 3 to 4 minutes. Keep aside.

⦿ Meanwhile, boil milk in a deep pan, add all the remaining ingredients and cooked doodhi-dry fruit mixture, mix well and cook on a medium flame for another 4 to 5 minutes, while stirring occasionally. Keep aside to cool slightly.

⦿ Serve the doodhi kheer recipe hot.