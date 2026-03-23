Chef Tarla Dalal's doodhi kheer recipe is a must-try if you are looking for delicious and healthy Navratri vrat recipes
Try chef Tarla Dalal's doodhi kheer recipe – a yummy Navratri vrat dessert made with bottle gourd, milk, and nuts. Here is the full step-by-step recipe.
As devotees across the country celebrate Navratri, the focus often shifts to vrat-friendly (fast-friendly) meals that provide both energy and soul-satisfying flavour. Among the sea of potato-based dishes and fried snacks, chef Tarla Dalal’s doodhi kheer (lauki kheer or bottle gourd milk pudding) is a top contender for the perfect Navratri dessert. Also read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares vrat ke dahi bhalle recipe with samak ke chawal for Navratri: Step-by-step guide
All about chef Tarla Dalal's doodhi kheer recipe
Shared on chef Tarla Dalal’s website in December 2024, the recipe transforms the humble lauki into a decadent, creamy pudding that is as nutritious as it is delicious.
This quick 15-minute dessert is designed for convenience without compromising on the rich, traditional taste of Indian sweets. Pro-tip from chef Tarla Dalal: 'for richer, creamy and luscious flavour, use full fat milk' and for an even more luxurious feel, add a few strands of saffron (kesar) to give the kheer a golden hue and a royal aroma. Also read | Craving a nutritious dessert? Food blogger shares 2-ingredient creamy dessert recipe using persimmons and 0 added sugars
This vrat-compliant recipe uses only dairy, nuts, and fresh vegetables to satisfy traditional fasting rules while offering health benefits. Unlike heavy fried snacks, bottle gourd is cooling and high in fibre, which helps prevent the acidity and bloating often triggered by a restricted diet. Furthermore, the healthy fats and proteins found in full-fat milk and nuts can provide sustained energy, keeping you satiated much longer than typical sugary treats.
Learn how to make chef Tarla Dalal's doodhi kheer by following her step-by-step recipe:
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups grated bottle gourd (doodhi / lauki)
1 1/2 tbsp ghee
1 tbsp almond (badam) slivers
1 tbsp chironji nuts (charoli)
1/2 tbsp pistachio slivers
1/4 cup milk powder
1/4 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder
1/4 cup sugar
3 cups milk
Method
⦿ To make doodhi kheer, heat ghee in a broad non-stick pan, add almond slivers, chironji nuts, pistachio slivers and sauté on medium flame for a few seconds.
⦿ Add the grated bottle gourd and sauté on medium flame for 3 to 4 minutes. Keep aside.
⦿ Meanwhile, boil milk in a deep pan, add all the remaining ingredients and cooked doodhi-dry fruit mixture, mix well and cook on a medium flame for another 4 to 5 minutes, while stirring occasionally. Keep aside to cool slightly.
⦿ Serve the doodhi kheer recipe hot.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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