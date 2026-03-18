Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026: 70+ Navratri wishes, images, messages, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026: Chaitra Navratri in 2026 begins on March 19 and concludes on March 27. Celebrate by sharing these special wishes, images, and more.
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026: The Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri kicks off on March 19 and concludes on March 27 with Ram Navami, celebrating the birth of Lord Ram. Starting on the first day of the Chaitra month, the festival also marks the beginning of the Hindu lunisolar year. If you’re celebrating Chaitra Navratri with family and friends, here’s a collection of specially curated wishes and images to share and spread the festive joy. (Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2026 calendar: Start and end dates, full 9-day fasting guide, colours and Maa Durga forms to worship )
Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 wishes
1. Wishing you a joyful Chaitra Navratri filled with devotion, happiness, and positivity 🌸
2. May Maa Durga bless you with health, wealth, and endless joy this Navratri 🙏
3. Happy Chaitra Navratri! Celebrate these nine days with love, faith, and laughter 🌼
4. May this Navratri bring new beginnings and fill your life with hope and cheer ✨
5. Sending prayers for prosperity, peace, and happiness this Chaitra Navratri 💖
6. Celebrate Navratri with devotion in your heart and smiles all around 🌺
7. May Maa Durga guide your path and protect you from negativity every day 🌷
8. Wishing you nine divine days of joy, love, and spiritual growth 🌟
9. Happy Chaitra Navratri! Let the goddess bless you and your family abundantly 🕉️
10. May your life shine as bright and colourful as the Navratri festivities 🎉
11. May Maa Durga shower her blessings on you and your loved ones this Navratri 🏡
12. Happy Chaitra Navratri! Spend these nine days with devotion and togetherness 💐
13. May this Navratri strengthen bonds and fill hearts with warmth and joy 🌞
14. Wishing you a safe, blissful, and cheerful Navratri celebration at home ❤️
15. Celebrate Maa Durga’s blessings with a heart full of gratitude and love 🌿
16. May your home be filled with laughter, joy, and devotion this Navratri 🎊
17. Happy Chaitra Navratri! Let the goddess’s energy light up your family 💝
18. Sending love, prayers, and blessings to you and your dear ones this Navratri 🌸
19. May Maa Durga protect your family and fill your lives with happiness 🕯️
20. Wishing you a Navratri full of devotion, love, and cherished memories 🌺
Chaitra Navratri messages and greetings
21. May Maa Durga remove all obstacles and bring courage, wisdom, and strength 🌟
22. Worship Maa Durga with love and feel her divine blessings surround you 🙏
23. Happy Chaitra Navratri! May her energy fill your heart and soul ✨
24. May the goddess grant you strength, prosperity, and confidence in life 🌼
25. Devote yourself to Maa Durga and experience peace and spiritual bliss 💖
26. May her grace guide your journey toward positivity and success 🌸
27. Wishing you nine days of devotion, self-reflection, and spiritual growth 🕉️
28. Let Maa Durga’s blessings shine in every step of your life this Navratri 🌺
29. Happy Navratri! May the goddess remove negativity and fill your life with light 🌷
30. Celebrate this Navratri with prayers, devotion, and a joyful heart 💫
31. May this Navratri inspire courage, determination, and positivity in your life 💪
32. Wishing you nine days of energy, devotion, and self-discovery this Navratri 🌞
33. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga motivate you to achieve your dreams ✨
34. Happy Chaitra Navratri! Let her energy guide you to success and happiness 🌼
35. May these nine days fill your life with hope, joy, and positivity 💖
36. Let Navratri awaken determination, inner strength, and happiness in your heart 🌟
37. Wishing you inspiration, courage, and positivity through Maa Durga’s blessings 🙏
38. May this Navratri bring clarity, motivation, and cheer into your life 🌺
39. Celebrate each day with devotion, energy, and a grateful heart 🎉
40. Let this Navratri mark the start of beautiful new beginnings in your life 🌸
Happy Chaitra Navratri WhatsApp and Facebook status
41. Happy Chaitra Navratri! Jai Maa Durga, stay blessed and full of positivity 🕉️
42. Wishing you a vibrant and blessed Navratri filled with love and happiness 🌼
43. May your Navratri be full of devotion, laughter, and cherished memories 💖
44. Nine days of faith, nine days of joy—wishing you a wonderful Navratri 🌸
45. Celebrate the goddess with love, devotion, and lots of happiness around you 🎊
46. Happy Navratri! May you stay blessed, cheerful, and motivated every day 🌟
47. Let Maa Durga bless your life with positivity, courage, and hope this Navratri 🌷
48. Navratri is here—time to rejoice, pray, and cherish every moment ✨
49. Wishing you colourful, joyous, and spiritually uplifting Chaitra Navratri 💝
50. Jai Mata Di! Have a divine and blissful Chaitra Navratri with your family 🌺
51. Dance, pray, and celebrate this Navratri with happiness and devotion 💃
52. May your Navratri be full of energy, smiles, and memorable moments 🌼
53. Wishing you nine days of music, colours, and festive joy 🎉
54. Celebrate Navratri with devotion, laughter, and happiness in your heart ✨
55. Happy Navratri! Time for colourful outfits, dancing, and sweet moments 💖
56. Let’s welcome Maa Durga with smiles, prayers, and positivity this Navratri 🌸
57. Nine days, nine reasons to be happy—wishing you a wonderful Navratri 🌺
58. Celebrate this Navratri with love, laughter, and lots of fun memories 💐
59. Wishing you vibrant vibes, devotion, and positive energy this Navratri 🌞
60. Happy Chaitra Navratri! Enjoy every moment with family, friends, and faith 💖
61. May Maa Durga bless your soul and uplift your spirit every single day 🙏
62. Wishing you inner peace, happiness, and devotion throughout this Navratri 🌼
63. Happy Chaitra Navratri! May your heart be filled with love, hope, and faith 💖
64. May the goddess bless your journey with positivity, courage, and joy 🌸
65. Celebrate Navratri with gratitude, devotion, and a heart full of happiness 🌷
66. May Maa Durga’s blessings energise and inspire your life every day 💫
68. Wishing you love, light, and divine blessings during this Navratri 🌺
69. Happy Chaitra Navratri! May all your prayers be answered and hearts be full 🌼
70. Let devotion, hope, and happiness guide your days this Navratri season 💖
71. May the blessings of Maa Durga surround you and your loved ones always 🌸
Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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