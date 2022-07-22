Comfort food for all times: Veg fried rice recipe inside

We all have our comfort foods – the one that we can make quickly, effortlessly and most importantly, with the ingredients of our choice. Comfort food are also the ones which we can have any time in the day, and enjoy it thoroughly. Veg fried rice is one such dish – made and mixed with the veggies of our choice, it is an easy dish which can be made quickly at home and relished with family, with a side curry of choice.

With monsoon spoiling our outdoor plans, and yet giving us food cravings of all kinds, Chef Kunal Kapur shared a super easy and fun recipe of making veg fried rice at home that will not just be a treat for the taste buds, but will also add to the nutrient intake of the body. Take a look at the recipe here:

ALSO READ: Recipe: This nutritionist-approved Mango Rice is yummiest summer health treat

Ingredients:

2tbsp Oil

1tsp Garlic chopped

2tbsp Onion chopped

1tsp Ginger chopped

½ no Green chilli chopped

2tbsp Carrots chopped

2tbsp Cabbage Chopped

2tbsp Beans chopped

1tbsp Red Capsicum Chopped

1tbsp Yellow Capsicum Chopped

1tbsp Green Capsicum Chopped

2cups Rice basmati Boiled

a pinch Salt

a pinch Black Pepper powder

2tbsp Soya sauce

1tbsp Vinegar

a dash Water

¼ cup Spring Onions Chopped

Method:

Heat oil in a pan and add garlic and toss it. Before the garlic turns brown, add onion, ginger and green chilly to the pan. Then toss them for a minute and add all the vegetables. Toss everything together and then add boiled rice to it. To the boiled rice, add a pinch of salt, pepper, soya sauce, vinegar and a dash of water. Toss the mixture together till the soya sauce is evenly mixed in the rice. Add chopped spring onion and toss the mixture and remove from heat. Serve hot. Relish with your family and friends.