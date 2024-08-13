Don't know what to pack for your kid’s lunch tomorrow? Try Dal Chawal with garlic chilli chutney

For kids’ lunch, it is important to maintain the balance between tasty and healthy. It is natural that kids get hungry by lunch break in school – it is important that we pack a lunch for them that can keep them satiated till the second half of school of over and they are back at home. It is equally important to choose a lunch for them that is healthy and full of nutrients. We have the perfect recipe that is easy to make and can provide the necessary nutrition that kids need to stay healthy and energised. Here's a perfect recipe of preparing Dal wale chawal that is easy to make and can provide the necessary nutrition that kids need to stay healthy and energised. (Kunal Kapur)

Dal wale chawal:

Ingredients:

Ghee/Oil – 3 tbsp

Heeng – ½ tsp

Black cardamom – 3 nos

Cinnamon 1” stick – 1 no

Cloves – 6 nos

Peppercorns – 15 nos

Cumin – 2 tsp

Onion, medium – 2 nos

Green chilli, slit – 3 nos

Chana dal – ½ cup

Salt – to taste

Water – 2 cups

Rice – 1 cup

Garlic chilli chutney:

Ingredients:

Oil – 2 tbsp

Cumin – 1 tsp

Fennel seeds - 1 tsp

Garlic cloves – 8 nos

Ginger, chopped – 2 tsp

Peanuts – ¼ cup

Green Chilli – 3-4nos

Achari Green Chilli – 5-6 nos

Salt – to taste

Coriander Leaves – ½ bunch

Lemon, medium – 1½ nos

Salt – to taste

Black salt – ½ tsp

Chaat masala – 1 tsp

Water, chilled – ½ cup

Method:

To make dal wale chawal, first rinse the rice and soak in water for 30 minutes. Then in a kadai, heat ghee and add heeng, black cardamom, cinnamon stick, cloves, peppercorns, and cumin seeds. Saute them for some time and add sliced onions and slit green chilies. Then add the soaked chana dal and mix well. Add water and salt and bring everything to a boil. Then add the soaked rice and mix everything. Then cover and cook till the rice is cooked.

To make garlic chilli chutney, in a pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, garlic cloves, chopped ginger, peanuts, green chilies and achari green chilies. Then allow the mixture to cool down and add it to a blender. Add salt, coriander leaves, lemon juice, black salt, chaat masala, and chilled water to the blender and blend everything together. Serve with dal wale chawal.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)