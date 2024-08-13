Don't know what to pack for your kid’s lunch tomorrow? Try Dal Chawal with garlic chilli chutney
Here’s a super tasty and nutritious recipe of making dal wale chawal with garlic chilli chutney that your kids will love.
For kids’ lunch, it is important to maintain the balance between tasty and healthy. It is natural that kids get hungry by lunch break in school – it is important that we pack a lunch for them that can keep them satiated till the second half of school of over and they are back at home. It is equally important to choose a lunch for them that is healthy and full of nutrients. We have the perfect recipe that is easy to make and can provide the necessary nutrition that kids need to stay healthy and energised.
Dal wale chawal:
Ingredients:
Ghee/Oil – 3 tbsp
Heeng – ½ tsp
Black cardamom – 3 nos
Cinnamon 1” stick – 1 no
Cloves – 6 nos
Peppercorns – 15 nos
Cumin – 2 tsp
Onion, medium – 2 nos
Green chilli, slit – 3 nos
Chana dal – ½ cup
Salt – to taste
Water – 2 cups
Rice – 1 cup
Garlic chilli chutney:
Ingredients:
Oil – 2 tbsp
Cumin – 1 tsp
Fennel seeds - 1 tsp
Garlic cloves – 8 nos
Ginger, chopped – 2 tsp
Peanuts – ¼ cup
Green Chilli – 3-4nos
Achari Green Chilli – 5-6 nos
Salt – to taste
Coriander Leaves – ½ bunch
Lemon, medium – 1½ nos
Salt – to taste
Black salt – ½ tsp
Chaat masala – 1 tsp
Water, chilled – ½ cup
Method:
To make dal wale chawal, first rinse the rice and soak in water for 30 minutes. Then in a kadai, heat ghee and add heeng, black cardamom, cinnamon stick, cloves, peppercorns, and cumin seeds. Saute them for some time and add sliced onions and slit green chilies. Then add the soaked chana dal and mix well. Add water and salt and bring everything to a boil. Then add the soaked rice and mix everything. Then cover and cook till the rice is cooked.
To make garlic chilli chutney, in a pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, garlic cloves, chopped ginger, peanuts, green chilies and achari green chilies. Then allow the mixture to cool down and add it to a blender. Add salt, coriander leaves, lemon juice, black salt, chaat masala, and chilled water to the blender and blend everything together. Serve with dal wale chawal.
(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)
