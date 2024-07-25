 Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these wholesome idli recipes - Hindustan Times
Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these wholesome idli recipes

ByAdrija Dey, New Delhi
Jul 25, 2024 07:31 PM IST

Idli is a very healthy lunch option for kids. Idli's texture makes it tasty, packed with good nutrients and easy to digest, your kids will love it.

Idli is a great lunch option for kids. Its fluffy, lightweight texture makes idli fun for children. Idlis are highly nutritious and can be easily prepared and packed for lunch. Low in calories, they are also gentle on the stomach and lightweight. The probiotics from the fermentation process make idlis easy to digest. They are versatile and can be paired with a wide variety of chutneys. Here are some idli recipes that can be prepared easily at home and packed for kids’ lunch.

Idli is a versatile lunch option.
Idli is a versatile lunch option.

Moong dal idli

(Recipe by Hebbars)

Moong dal idli is rich in protein, and a nutritious lunch option. (Pinterest)
Moong dal idli is rich in protein, and a nutritious lunch option. (Pinterest)

Ingredients

Moong dal

Curd/yogurt

Oil

Mustard

Cumin

Chana dal

Chilli

Ginger

Curry leaves

Cashew, chopped

Carrot

Hing / asafoetida

Coriander, finely chopped

Salt

Eno fruit salt/ baking soda

Method

  1. Start by properly soaking one cup of moong dal for 2 hours. Drain it and then blend it to achieve a smooth paste.
  2. Add this moong dal paste to ¼ cup thick yoghurt, and whisk them together.
  3. Heat 2 teaspoon oil in a tawa and add ½ teaspoon mustard, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon chana dal, 2 chilies, slit in halves, ginger and 5 cashews. Add chopped carrots and saute.
  4. Transfer this into the moong dal paste.
  5. Add a pinch of hing and salt for taste. Whisk everything well.
  6. Make sure before steaming, add ½ teaspoon of eno for the batter to turn frothy. You can also use baking soda.
  7. Evenly pour the batter and steam the idli on medium heat for 15 minutes. The idlis will have a pop of vibrant colours from the curry leaves and carrots.

Spicy Tawa Idli

(Recipe by Nags)

You can make tawa idli with leftover idli. (Pinterest)
You can make tawa idli with leftover idli. (Pinterest)

Ingredients

Cubed idlis

Onions

Tomatoes

Ghee/butter

Mustard seeds

Turmeric powder

Pav bhaji masala

Ginger

Lime/lemon juice

Coriander leaves

Methods

  1. In a pan, heat 2 teaspoon butter or ghee. Add mustard seeds and wait for them to pop.
  2. Now add minced onions, ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder, and ½ teaspoon grated ginger.
  3. Stir until the onions turn golden.
  4. Add cubed tomatoes and saute them until they become tender.
  5. Season with ½ teaspoon pav bhaji masala for taste. Add salt as per required.
  6. Chop idles into cubes and add them to the pan.
  7. Mix well, making sure the idli cubes don’t break. Ensure the masala is well coated onto the idli cubes.
  8. Garnish with lemon juice and coriander leaves.

 

Instant oats rava idli

(Recipe by Jyothi Rajesh)

This is a fun way to have oats, a unique twist. (Pinterest)
This is a fun way to have oats, a unique twist. (Pinterest)

Ingredients

Instant Oats (Oatmeal)

Sooji (Semolina/ Rava)

Curd

Carrot

Coriander

Enos Fruit Salt

Salt

Oil

Mustard seeds

Curry leaves

Asafoetida (hing)

Green Chillies

Chana dal (Bengal Gram Dal)

Cashew nuts

Method

  1. In a pan, heat oil on medium heat. Add ½ teaspoon mustard seeds. When they begin to pop, add 1 tablespoon of chana dal. Saute it and roast it until it becomes golden brown. Now add finely chopped green chilies, curry leaves, and ¼ asafoetida and saute for a few seconds. Turn off the heat and leave it aside.
  2. Roast 1 cup oats in another pan. Once roasted, cool and blend the oats into a powder.
  3. Next, in a bowl, add the roasted oats powder and the masala mixture made earlier. Along with it add grated carrots and chopped fresh coriander leaves.
  4. Add one cup of curd, salt, and water to the mixing bowl. Whisk everything into a smooth paste. The consistency of the oats idli batter should be a bit looser than that of a usual idli batter. Let it rest for 10-15 minutes, during which time it will thicken. After this resting period, add Eno fruit salt and mix thoroughly. Eno will make the batter frothy.
  5. Preheat an idli steamer with water. Grease the idli plates with oil and pour the batter into each cavity of the plates. Steam for a good 10-15 minutes and until they are fully cooked.

Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these wholesome idli recipes
Follow Us On