Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these wholesome idli recipes

Idli is a great lunch option for kids. Its fluffy, lightweight texture makes idli fun for children. Idlis are highly nutritious and can be easily prepared and packed for lunch. Low in calories, they are also gentle on the stomach and lightweight. The probiotics from the fermentation process make idlis easy to digest. They are versatile and can be paired with a wide variety of chutneys. Here are some idli recipes that can be prepared easily at home and packed for kids’ lunch.

