 Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these healthy pasta recipes
Jul 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these healthy pasta recipes

By Adrija Dey
Jul 22, 2024 04:44 PM IST

Pasta is an unpopular lunch option, even if it instantly cheers up children. So why not try healthy pasta recipes?

Pasta is an all-time favorite dish for kids that always brings a smile to their faces. The tasty creaminess of the pasta, combined with the explosion of flavors from herbs and sauces, is mouth-watering. However, it is a concern for parents, often red-flagged as junk food. Parents' dismissal of pasta leaves children sulking. When they get the regular roti-sabzi, they eye their friends’ delicious pasta and frown at their own lunch. So this time, surprise your kids with healthier pasta. This keeps both parents and kids happy.

The vibrant green colour makes this pasta look aesthetic.
Don't be so quick to dismiss pasta as a lunchbox option, try these healthy pasta recipes. (Pinterest)

Spinach pesto pasta

(Recipe by Swati Patwal)

Veggie alfredo is a crunchy delight.
The vibrant green colour makes this pasta look aesthetic.(Pinterest)

Ingredients

Pasta

Lemon zest

Basil leaves

Spinach

Parmesan cheese

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Method

  1. Cook one pound of pasta
  2. Blend finely grated lemon zest, fresh basil leaves, garlic cloves, 1 tablespoon of grated cheese, oil, and salt into a chunky paste.
  3. Now remove this paste and put it in a serving bowl, adding half a cup of water in which you cooked the pasta. It will enhance the flavour.
  4. After properly cooking the pasta, drain and transfer it to a bowl with the paste prepared earlier.
  5. Add seasonings as per your preference.

Veggie alfredo pasta

(Recipe by Swati Patwal)

Veggie alfredo is a crunchy delight.
Veggie alfredo is a crunchy delight.(Pinterest)

Ingredients

Pasta

Parmesan cheese

Peas

Asparagus

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Method

  1. Put some water to boil in a pan and add trimmed asparagus. If not asparagus, you can also replace it with green beans. Now, add peas and let everything boil properly. Remove the veggies and set aside.
  2. When you cook the pasta, make sure to keep it in the boiling water for a good 8-10 minutes, until the pasta becomes soft yet retains its shape.
  3. Now transfer the veggies to the bowl with the cooked pasta.
  4. Next, season generously with olive oil, salt, pepper, and grated parmesan cheese. Toss them to mix everything well.

 

Mushroom mint pasta

(Recipe by Swati Patwal)

Mushroom mint pasta has a fresh flavour with the creaminess and tender bites of the mushrooms.
Mushroom mint pasta has a fresh flavour with the creaminess and tender bites of the mushrooms. (Pinterest)

Ingredients

Pasta

Mushrooms

Mint

Onions

Olive oil

Cream

Sugar

Salt

Pepper

Method

  1. Cook the pasta until it’s tender. After draining the water, add three tablespoons of olive.
  2. In a pan heat olive oil on medium heat. Then add sliced onions and mushrooms, and saute it, until the onions turn golden-brown. Now, put cream and stir with the mushrooms and onions. After stirring for a minute or so, add chopped mint leaves. Cook for a good five minutes and simultaneously keep stirring, to prevent any clumps.
  3. Season your sauce with sugar, pepper, and salt, and now add the cooked pasta. Mix the sauce with the pasta and serve it.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
