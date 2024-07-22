Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these healthy pasta recipes

Pasta is an all-time favorite dish for kids that always brings a smile to their faces. The tasty creaminess of the pasta, combined with the explosion of flavors from herbs and sauces, is mouth-watering. However, it is a concern for parents, often red-flagged as junk food. Parents' dismissal of pasta leaves children sulking. When they get the regular roti-sabzi, they eye their friends’ delicious pasta and frown at their own lunch. So this time, surprise your kids with healthier pasta. This keeps both parents and kids happy.

