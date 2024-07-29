Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box today? Try these veggie-packed wrap recipes
Wraps are delicious and come in a variety of fillings. They are hassle-free and easy to eat as they can be handheld, perfect as a lunch option.
It’s such a worry to keep coming up with lunch recipes that are both healthy and tasty. Kids are picky eaters and unless they are surprised frequently at lunch, lunch will return home. Wraps are the perfect lunch option. They are versatile and can go with a variety of stuffings. The endless variations keep lunch interesting for kids. Wraps are also mess-free and convenient to eat because it’s handheld. Wraps are easy to make in the morning, reducing the morning rush for parents. Here are some delicious wrap recipes for lunch.
Potato and chickpea wrap
(Recipe by Richa)
Ingredients
Potatoes
Olive oil
Onion
Cumin seeds
Turmeric
Garam masala
Chickpeas
Honey
Peas
Coriander leaves
Tortillas
Oil spray
Black sesame seeds
Recipe
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Keep a large baking tray with baking paper.
- Boil the potatoes and mash them well. Keep them aside for some time.
- In a pan, heat olive oil on a medium-high heat.
- Add one chopped onion and cook until it’s soft and tender. Put 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds with ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder and 2 teaspoons of garam masala. Saute the onions well with the masala for one minute.
- Now transfer the mashed potato into the onion mix. Add 3 tablespoons of water. Add rinsed chickpeas, 1 tablespoon honey, 1 cup of thwarted frozen peas, and freshly chopped coriander. Mix everything well for 2 minutes.
- Divide the potato-chickpea mixture among the tortillas.Place the stuffed tortillas onto the aching tray and spray with oil and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake for a good 10 minutes. Garnish with more coriander.
Veggie wrap
(Recipe by Aarthi)
Ingredients
Roti
Oil
Cumin Seeds
Spring Onion
Ginger Garlic Paste
Mixed Veggies
Chilli Powder
Turmeric Powder
Garam Masala Powder
Tomato Ketchup
Salt
Method
- Heat oil on medium heat in a pan, add ½ teaspoon of cumin seeds, and wait for them to sputter.
- Add 1 finely chopped spring onion into the pan and stir for a minute in the oil. Now, add 1 teaspoon of ginger garlic paste and saute the spring onions for a minute.
- Add in chopped veggies of your choice. Finely chop or cube them. For about 5-6 minutes, cook them. Add ½ teaspoon garam masala, ½ teaspoon turmeric powder, ½ chilli powder, and 3 to 4 tablespoons ketchup. Mix everything well and cook for another 2-3 minutes.
- Evenly spread out the filling in a roti.
Cheesy tortilla wrap
Ingredients
Mozzarella cheese
Oil
Cumin seeds (jeera)
Ginger
Garlic
Green chilli
Coriander powder
Red chilli powder
Turmeric powder
Salt
Dried mango powder (amchur)
Garam masala powder
Coriander leaves
Potatoes
6 flour tortillas/flour rotis (maida)
Green chutney
Nylon sev
Onions
Oil
Method
- Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds.Once they begin to pop, add 1 finely chopped ginger, 3 finely chopped garlic cloves and 1 deseeded slit green chilli. Stir them together for a minute or so. Now add 1 teaspoon coriander powder, 1⁄2 teaspoon red chilli powder, 1⁄2 teaspoon turmeric powder (haldi), 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon dried mango powder (amchur), 1⁄2 teaspoon garam masala powder, and 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves. Stir everything together. Next, add mashed potatoes to the pan and cook well until the masala is evenly mixed with the potatoes. Remove it from heat and keep it aside.
- Lay a flour tortilla or a flour roti on a flat surface, such as a counter or cutting board. Using a sharp knife, cut starting from the centre of the tortilla straight down toward yourself as if moving from the centre to the 6 o'clock position on a clock. This will create two sections in the bottom half of the tortilla.
- To fill the cheesy tortilla wrap, first divide the tortilla into four quarters. Spread 2 teaspoons of green chutney on the bottom left quarter. On the upper left quarter, place 2 tablespoons of the potato mixture made earlier, pressing it down and spreading it evenly. Sprinkle 2 teaspoons of nylon sev over the potato mixture. Add a small handful of vinegared onions to the top right quarter. Finally, sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top.
- Fold the cheesy tortilla wrap by first lifting the bottom left section and folding it up over the potato section, making sure the edges line up and pressing down gently. Next, fold this part to the right over the onions, aligning the edges and pressing down gently. Finally, fold it down over the cheese section, aligning the edges and pressing down gently. The cheesy tortilla wrap is now ready to cook.
- Heat 1/4 teaspoon oil in a pan over medium heat, cook each wrap for 1-2 minutes on one side until golden, then flip and cook for 1 minute until the cheese melts.
