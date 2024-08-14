Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these delectable rainbow-inspired recipes

Packing lunches for kids can be a real challenge. They might adore a dish at home but refuse to eat it once it’s been in their lunchbox for a while. With all the distractions at school, they often rush through lunch and grab snacks instead of the healthy stuff you packed. Keep kids' lunches exciting and healthy with trendy, rainbow-inspired recipes.(Pinterest)

To keep them happy and healthy, it's key to go for foods that are both nutritious and super appealing. No worries, we've got you covered! Check out these trendy, rainbow-inspired recipes that are not only tasty but also Instagram-worthy, making your kiddo excited for their lunchbox. And they're loaded with fruity goodness too. So, grab your apron and let's cook up some fun!

Creamy Rainbow Pasta Salad

A vibrant mix of colourful veggies and pasta, this rainbow pasta salad is a fun and healthy lunchbox favourite.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

200 grams farfalle pasta, blanched

3½ tbsps mayo sauce

2 spring onions with greens

10-12 baby carrots, peeled and blanched

12-16 cherry tomatoes

4-5 baby yellow tomato

12-15snow peas

12-15 assorted lettuce leaves + for garnish

8-10 stuffed green olives

1 medium red radish

Method:

1. Roughly chop the spring onion and transfer in a bowl. Diagonally slice the baby carrots.

2. Halve 6-8 cherry tomatoes and 2-3 baby yellow tomatoes.

3. Sprinkle little water on pasta and separate it from each other and transfer in the bowl. Add some of cut cherry tomatoes, yellow tomato, whole cherry tomatoes and yellow tomato, half of the snow peas and half carrots.

4. Tear the lettuce leaves and add to the bowl. Add mayo and mix well with light hands.

5. Add green olives to the bowl. Scrape and slice the red radish and set aside.

6. Transfer the prepared salad in the serving plate. Arrange the lettuce leaves on the side.

7. Place the remaining baby carrots, remaining cherry tomatoes and remaining snow peas on top.

8. Garnish with red radish slices and serve.

Rainbow Pizza

A colourful twist on a classic, rainbow pizza is topped with a variety of veggies for a fun and nutritious meal.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 medium onion, cut into small dices and layers separated

½ cup chopped yellow capsicum and boiled sweet corn ( ½ small yellow capsicum and ¼ cup boiled sweet corn)

½ medium green capsicum, cut into ½ inch pieces

6-8 red cherry tomatoes, sliced

Ready-made pizza dough made using 2 cups refined flour

Refined flour (maida) for dusting

Pizza sauce for applying

White sauce for applying

50 grams mozzarella cheese, cut into small cubes

Salt to taste

Dried mixed herbs for sprinkling

Olive oil for drizzling

Method:

1. Dust the worktop with some refined flour. Place the dough on it and roll it into a rectangle.

2. Grease a small baking tray with some olive oil and place the rolled dough on it. Gently spread the dough on the sides and edges of the baking tray.

3. Apply some pizza sauce over the dough. Apply some white sauce on top.

4. Sprinkle some mozzarella cheese over it. Arrange the onion lengthwise on one side of the baking tray. Arrange sweet corn and yellow capsicum next to it.

5. Similarly, arrange green capsicum, arrange tomato slices. Sprinkle salt, dried mixed herbs, and drizzle a little olive oil. Bake in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes. Serve.

(All recipes by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)