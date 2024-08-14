Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these delectable rainbow-inspired recipes
Brighten up your kid's lunchbox with these rainbow-inspired recipes! They're colourful, packed with goodness and guaranteed to make lunchtime exciting.
Packing lunches for kids can be a real challenge. They might adore a dish at home but refuse to eat it once it’s been in their lunchbox for a while. With all the distractions at school, they often rush through lunch and grab snacks instead of the healthy stuff you packed.
To keep them happy and healthy, it’s key to go for foods that are both nutritious and super appealing. No worries, we’ve got you covered! Check out these trendy, rainbow-inspired recipes that are not only tasty but also Instagram-worthy, making your kiddo excited for their lunchbox. And they’re loaded with fruity goodness too. So, grab your apron and let’s cook up some fun! (Also read: Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these healthy and delicious uttapam recipes )
Creamy Rainbow Pasta Salad
Ingredients:
200 grams farfalle pasta, blanched
3½ tbsps mayo sauce
2 spring onions with greens
10-12 baby carrots, peeled and blanched
12-16 cherry tomatoes
4-5 baby yellow tomato
12-15snow peas
12-15 assorted lettuce leaves + for garnish
8-10 stuffed green olives
1 medium red radish
Method:
1. Roughly chop the spring onion and transfer in a bowl. Diagonally slice the baby carrots.
2. Halve 6-8 cherry tomatoes and 2-3 baby yellow tomatoes.
3. Sprinkle little water on pasta and separate it from each other and transfer in the bowl. Add some of cut cherry tomatoes, yellow tomato, whole cherry tomatoes and yellow tomato, half of the snow peas and half carrots.
4. Tear the lettuce leaves and add to the bowl. Add mayo and mix well with light hands.
5. Add green olives to the bowl. Scrape and slice the red radish and set aside.
6. Transfer the prepared salad in the serving plate. Arrange the lettuce leaves on the side.
7. Place the remaining baby carrots, remaining cherry tomatoes and remaining snow peas on top.
8. Garnish with red radish slices and serve.
Rainbow Pizza
Ingredients:
1 medium onion, cut into small dices and layers separated
½ cup chopped yellow capsicum and boiled sweet corn ( ½ small yellow capsicum and ¼ cup boiled sweet corn)
½ medium green capsicum, cut into ½ inch pieces
6-8 red cherry tomatoes, sliced
Ready-made pizza dough made using 2 cups refined flour
Refined flour (maida) for dusting
Pizza sauce for applying
White sauce for applying
50 grams mozzarella cheese, cut into small cubes
Salt to taste
Dried mixed herbs for sprinkling
Olive oil for drizzling
Method:
1. Dust the worktop with some refined flour. Place the dough on it and roll it into a rectangle.
2. Grease a small baking tray with some olive oil and place the rolled dough on it. Gently spread the dough on the sides and edges of the baking tray.
3. Apply some pizza sauce over the dough. Apply some white sauce on top.
4. Sprinkle some mozzarella cheese over it. Arrange the onion lengthwise on one side of the baking tray. Arrange sweet corn and yellow capsicum next to it.
5. Similarly, arrange green capsicum, arrange tomato slices. Sprinkle salt, dried mixed herbs, and drizzle a little olive oil. Bake in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes. Serve.
(All recipes by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)
