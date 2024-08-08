Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these healthy and delicious uttapam recipes

Packing lunch box for picky eaters can be a real challenge, especially when it comes to getting them to eat their veggies. Kids often have strong preferences and can be quite selective about what they eat, making it tough to ensure they’re getting all the essential vitamins and minerals they need for healthy growth. If you’re tired of the same old sandwiches and snacks and want to try something new, we’ve got just the solution for you. Try these uttapam recipes that will redefine your love for this South Indian delicacy.(Pinterest)

Uttapam is a versatile South Indian dish that can be customised to include a variety of nutritious ingredients, making it a fantastic alternative to traditional lunch options. Whether you’re looking to sneak in some veggies or simply want to serve up something different, these uttapam ideas are both fun and flavourful. (Also read: Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these yummy paneer recipes )

Onion Uttapam

Onion uttapam is a savoury south Indian pancake topped with caramelised onions and spices.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2¾ cups parboiled rice, washed and soaked with 6 cups water for at least 4 hours

¼ cup rice, washed and soaked with 6 cups water for at least 4 hours

1 cup split skinless black gram, washed and soaked in 3 cups water for at least 4 hours

1 tsp fenugreek seeds (optional)

Salt to taste

1½ tsps ghee

1 small onion sliced

1 small green chilli chopped

1 small carrot shredded

Freshly chopped coriander as required

Sambhar to serve

Coconut chutney to serve

Method:

1. Drain and blend the two rice varieties into a smooth batter by adding sufficient water. Drain and blend the split gram into a smooth batter by adding sufficient water.

2. Transfer both the batters together in a bowl. Add salt and mix both the batters and set aside to ferment in a warm place for 4-6 hours or overnight.

3. Heat 1 tsp ghee on a non-stick tawa, pour a ladleful of batter, sprinkle onion slices, green chilli, carrots and coriander, drizzle ghee and cook for 2-3 minutes on medium heat. Turnover and cook on other side till done.

4. Serve hot with sambhar and coconut chutney.

Paneer Uttapam

Paneer uttapam is a fluffy South Indian pancake loaded with flavourful paneer chunks and spices, offering a deliciously creamy twist.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

100 grams paneer, cut into ½ inch cubes

2 cups readymade dosa batter

1 small onion, roughly chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

8-10 curry leaves, shredded

2 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves + for garnish

1 small green capsicum, chopped

2-3 green chillies, chopped

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp chilli Powder

1½ tbsps sambhar powder

2 tsps coconut oil

Salt to taste

Oil for greasing

Scrapped fresh coconut to garnish

Coconut chutney to serve

Method:

1. Take onions in a large bowl, add tomatoes, curry leaves, coriander leaves, green capsicum, green chillies, coriander powder, chilli powder, sambhar powder, and coconut oil and mix well. Add salt and paneer and gently mix till well combined.

2. Heat a nonstick tawa and grease it with some oil, add a portion of the dosa batter and spread it to make a thick disc.

3. Generously sprinkle paneer mixture on top and lightly press it. Drizzle some oil on the sides, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes or until the base turns golden brown.

4. Carefully flip the paneer uttappam and cook for 1 minute more. Take the pan off the heat and gently place it on a serving plate.

5. Garnish with coriander leaves and coconut. Serve hot with coconut chutney.

Mysore Masala Uttapam

Mysore masala uttapam is a spicy, savoury pancake topped with a rich Mysore masala for an extra burst of flavour.(Pinterest)

Ingredient:

4 cups ready-made dosa batter

Salt to taste

4 tsps ghee

Ready-made potato bhaji as required

8 tbsps chopped onion

8 tbsps chopped tomato

4 tbsps chopped green capsicum

6 tsps red chilli-garlic chutney

6 tbsps coconut chutney + to serve

2 tsps red chilli powder

1 tsp chaat masala

4 tsps chopped fresh coriander leaves + for garnish

1 small carrot

½ small beetroot

4 tsps butter

Sambhar to serve

Method:

1. Take a dosa batter in bowl, add salt and mix well.

2. To make one uttapam, heat 1 tsp ghee in a non-stick tawa. Pour a ladleful of batter and gently spread in a circular motion to make a medium sized disc.

3. Add a portion of the potato bhaji, sprinkle 2 tbsps onion, 2 tbsps tomato, and 1 tbsp capsicum. Add 1½ tsps red chilli garlic chutney, and 1½ tbsps coconut chutney.

4. Sprinkle ½ tsp red chilli powder, ¼ tsp chaat masala and 1 tsp coriander leaves. Mix and mash this mixture.

5. Great ¼ carrot and a little beetroot on it and gently mix. Add 1 tsp butter and cook for 2-3 minutes on low heat. Flip and cook till another side is completely cooked.

6. Take the pan off the heat and transfer the uttappam on a serving plate.

7. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with coconut chutney and sambhar.

(All recipes by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)