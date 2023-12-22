Festive feasting: Elevate your Christmas spread with Chicken Tenders in Tuscan Cream and Coconut Crumbled-Prawns
Christmas food is a delightful symphony of flavours that brings families and friends together in celebration where the holiday table is adorned with an array of festive dishes from succulent roasted meats glazed to perfection, to comforting sides and sweet treats taking center stage courtesy the decadent desserts like Christmas cookies, fruitcakes and the iconic yule log, all adorned with festive decorations. No pressure but creating a cosy and inviting atmosphere on Christmas is all about food that not only satisfies the palate but also plays a crucial role in creating cherished memories and fostering the spirit of togetherness during this magical season.
'Tis the season of Yuletide yummies when simply the thought of Christmas food delights water the mouths of the whole family but as you deck the table with Xmas culinary magic, we got some recipes for you to elevate your holiday spread with Chicken Tenders in Tuscan Cream and Coconut Crumbled-Prawns to add to the delectable festive fare. So, impress your guests with elegant and tasty festive flavours and check out the recipes below to warm your heart as you celebrate with good eats.
- Chicken Tenders In Tuscan Cream
Ingredients (with quantity)
For Chicken marination
- Chicken fillet or supreme - 200 gms
- Salt - to taste
- White pepper powder - 1 pinch
- Flour - 1 tbsp
- Olive oil - 3 tbsp
For sauce
- Butter - 20 gms
- Garlic slice - 5 cloves
- Celery slices - 1 stick
- Onion slice - half onion
- Sundried tomato slices - 10 gms
- Flour - 1 tbsp
- Water - 100 ml
- Cream - 250 ml
- White pepper powder - 2 pinch
- Salt to taste
- Cheddar cheese - 50 gms
- Parsley (chop) - 1 tbsp
Method:
- Take 200 gms of chicken fillet or supreme and mix with all the ingredients required for marination and keep aside
- Heat up a non-stick fry pan and add butter
- Add garlic slices and saute to a slight brown
- Add the sliced onion and celery and saute
- Once the onions are translucent, place the marinated chicken on the pan and grill on both sides
- While the chicken is getting grilled, cut the sundried tomato to smaller pieces and add to the chicken
- Then add water and mix well
- Once the water starts to boil, add cream and white pepper powder while stirring
- Allow the chicken to cook in the creamy sauce till the sauce turns thick and evenly coats the chicken
- Add the cheddar cheese and parsely and stir
- Allow the sauce to thicken and transfer to a plate to be served with a potato mash and sauteed vegetables
2. Coconut Crumbed Prawns
Ingredients (with quantity)
- Paprika powder - 1 tbsp
- Mustard powder - 1 tsp
- Garlic chop - half tsp
- Water - 1 tbsp
- Refined oil - 1 tbsp
- Maida / flour - 2 tsp
- Egg - 1 egg
- Lemon juice - 1 tsp
- Salt - a pinch
- Prawn whole cleaned with tail on - 250 gms
- Breadcrumbs - 100 gms
- Desiccated coconut - 50 gms
- Oil for deep frying - 500 ml
Method:
- In a bowl, mix together pakrika powder, mustard powder, garlic chop, maida / flour, egg, lemon juice, salt, refined oil & water to a fine paste
- Deshell and devein the prawn. Retain the tail
- Add the marination to the cleaned prawn and mix well
- Careful while mixing the marinade as the the sharp tail ends would cut through the skin
- Mix the breadcrumbs and desiccated coconut together in a plate
- Take the prawn one by one holding the tail and coat it with breadcrumb-coconut mixture
- Make sure the tail is without any breadcrumbs
- One by one coat all the prawns and keep aside
- In a sauce pan or kadai add enough oil to immerse the prawn while frying
- When the oil is hot, slowly slide the prawn one by one into the hot oil
- Fry the prawns for a couple of minutes in hot oil to a golden colour
Serve hot and crispy along with tartare sauce or ones choice of sauce