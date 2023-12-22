Christmas food is a delightful symphony of flavours that brings families and friends together in celebration where the holiday table is adorned with an array of festive dishes from succulent roasted meats glazed to perfection, to comforting sides and sweet treats taking center stage courtesy the decadent desserts like Christmas cookies, fruitcakes and the iconic yule log, all adorned with festive decorations. No pressure but creating a cosy and inviting atmosphere on Christmas is all about food that not only satisfies the palate but also plays a crucial role in creating cherished memories and fostering the spirit of togetherness during this magical season. Festive feasting: Elevate your Christmas spread with Chicken Tenders in Tuscan Cream and Coconut Crumbled-Prawns (Photo by FreshToHome)

'Tis the season of Yuletide yummies when simply the thought of Christmas food delights water the mouths of the whole family but as you deck the table with Xmas culinary magic, we got some recipes for you to elevate your holiday spread with Chicken Tenders in Tuscan Cream and Coconut Crumbled-Prawns to add to the delectable festive fare. So, impress your guests with elegant and tasty festive flavours and check out the recipes below to warm your heart as you celebrate with good eats.

Chicken Tenders In Tuscan Cream

Ingredients (with quantity)

For Chicken marination

Chicken fillet or supreme - 200 gms

Salt - to taste

White pepper powder - 1 pinch

Flour - 1 tbsp

Olive oil - 3 tbsp

For sauce

Butter - 20 gms

Garlic slice - 5 cloves

Celery slices - 1 stick

Onion slice - half onion

Sundried tomato slices - 10 gms

Flour - 1 tbsp

Water - 100 ml

Cream - 250 ml

White pepper powder - 2 pinch

Salt to taste

Cheddar cheese - 50 gms

Parsley (chop) - 1 tbsp

Method:

Take 200 gms of chicken fillet or supreme and mix with all the ingredients required for marination and keep aside

Heat up a non-stick fry pan and add butter

Add garlic slices and saute to a slight brown

Add the sliced onion and celery and saute

Once the onions are translucent, place the marinated chicken on the pan and grill on both sides

While the chicken is getting grilled, cut the sundried tomato to smaller pieces and add to the chicken

Then add water and mix well

Once the water starts to boil, add cream and white pepper powder while stirring

Allow the chicken to cook in the creamy sauce till the sauce turns thick and evenly coats the chicken

Add the cheddar cheese and parsely and stir

Allow the sauce to thicken and transfer to a plate to be served with a potato mash and sauteed vegetables

2. Coconut Crumbed Prawns

Ingredients (with quantity)

Paprika powder - 1 tbsp

Mustard powder - 1 tsp

Garlic chop - half tsp

Water - 1 tbsp

Refined oil - 1 tbsp

Maida / flour - 2 tsp

Egg - 1 egg

Lemon juice - 1 tsp

Salt - a pinch

Prawn whole cleaned with tail on - 250 gms

Breadcrumbs - 100 gms

Desiccated coconut - 50 gms

Oil for deep frying - 500 ml

Method:

In a bowl, mix together pakrika powder, mustard powder, garlic chop, maida / flour, egg, lemon juice, salt, refined oil & water to a fine paste

Deshell and devein the prawn. Retain the tail

Add the marination to the cleaned prawn and mix well

Careful while mixing the marinade as the the sharp tail ends would cut through the skin

Mix the breadcrumbs and desiccated coconut together in a plate

Take the prawn one by one holding the tail and coat it with breadcrumb-coconut mixture

Make sure the tail is without any breadcrumbs

One by one coat all the prawns and keep aside

In a sauce pan or kadai add enough oil to immerse the prawn while frying

When the oil is hot, slowly slide the prawn one by one into the hot oil

Fry the prawns for a couple of minutes in hot oil to a golden colour

Serve hot and crispy along with tartare sauce or ones choice of sauce

(Recipes: Chef Aji Joseph, Head – Culinary Development)