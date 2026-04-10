Homemade Nutritious Pinni Recipe with Atta, Ghee, and Dry Fruits for Baisakhi Festivals

Golden laddoos made with roasted atta, ghee, and nuts are often one of the first sweets prepared in Punjabi homes before Baisakhi. Pinni is a Punjabi wheat flour laddoo that tastes rich, nutty, and slightly grainy. Made with simple ingredients like atta, ghee, jaggery, and dry fruits, homemade pinni is a favourite sweet during festive days. Homemade Nutritious Pinni Recipe (Freepik)

Pinni has been prepared in Punjab for many years and is closely connected with farming families. The wheat harvest season arrives around Baisakhi, so freshly ground atta becomes an important ingredient in many dishes. That is one reason pinni became linked with Baisakhi celebrations and is often made in large batches to share with family and guests.

Whole wheat flour is the main ingredient in pinni and contains fibre and small amounts of protein. Jaggery is often used instead of refined sugar and gives natural sweetness along with iron. Almonds, cashews, and melon seeds add healthy fats and a little crunch. A lighter version of pinni can be made with less ghee and extra nuts, making this Baisakhi sweet easier to enjoy every day.

Punjabi sweets like pinni are often served after lunch along with lassi or tea. The laddoos stay fresh for many days, making them easy to prepare before the celebrations begin.

How To Make Nutritious Punjabi Atta Pinni with Jaggery and Nuts Punjabi pinni tastes rich, nutty, and mildly sweet with a soft yet slightly grainy texture. Roasted wheat flour gives a deep flavour, while jaggery and nuts add sweetness and crunch. Chilled pinni pairs well with a glass of lassi, making it feel lighter and refreshing during Baisakhi afternoons.