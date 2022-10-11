HT City Unwind: Homechefs get celebrity moment at Slurrp MasterChef cookout

Many homechefs have tasted success but many more are waiting in the wings. Getting closer to their celebrity-moment, several homechefs joined HT City Unwind and onboarded Slurrp platform for Slurrp MasterChef cookout. Besides the opportunity to showcase their talents, the homechefs also rubbed elbows with the celebrity chefs like Kunal Kapur, Nishant Choubey and Vaibhav Bhargava. Even the incessant rain couldn't dampen the spirit of one of India's biggest food and music festivals, organised from October 7-October 9 at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The excitement levels ran high among the audience, celebrity chefs and all the participating home chefs. The host of fun activities, games, Slurrp Masterchef Cookout, over 100 food-stalls and music concert made the three-day food and music extravaganza even more special.

Homechefs in an interaction with HT Lifestyle shared the memorable experience of cooking with their favourite chefs which was no less than a dream come true for them and thanked Slurrp for the much-needed platform.

"Being a winner as a homechef, Slurrpapp gave me the chance to cook along with the best of chefs. Despite the rain, the music and the stalls were very well organised with lots of pomp and show. The rain gave youngsters a chance to experience the fun of rain dance in Delhi," Homechef Sonia Sarpal told us.

"HT City Unwind was a superhit, amazing and golden platform to showcase home chefs' talents. Due to HT City Unwind's efforts, homechefs also got golden opportunity to cook alongside renowned celebrity chefs. The event was very well organised by the team with lots of fun activities, games, beautiful stalls, lively concert and much more. Homechefs' culinary skills were uplifted by the Team Slurrp. It is like a dream come true. Thanks and regards to the entire team of Slurrp and HT city Unwind for organising this amazing concert," says homechef Laddi Dhingra.

"My experience at HT unwind was amazing, I got the opportunity to meet and cook with chef Kunal Kapoor, Vaibhav Bhargav, Nishant Choubey was like a dream come true. The event was so well organised and the arrangements were amazing. I thank Hindustan Times for this amazing opportunity," says homechef Parul Goel.