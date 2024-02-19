Kofta magic: From shahi lauki to malai kofta; 4 must-try recipes that will leave you craving more

Koftas, or meatballs, are primarily of Persian origin but are also found in Central Asian and Middle Eastern cuisines. They are a staple of the Mughlai cuisine of the Indian subcontinent. In Indian cuisine, deep-fried koftas are cooked in a tomato and onion sauce with lots of spices, resulting in a rich and incredibly tasty dish. Everyone loves kofta curry, whether served for a special occasion or as part of a family meal at home. Koftas are delicious in any way, whether you serve them over rice or with your favourite Indian bread. Indian cuisine has the widest variety of kofta recipes that are easy to make at home. Step into the world of savoury delights with our handpicked selection of kofta recipes. (Pinterest)

From mouth-watering vegetarian delights like Bengal's beloved Kanchkolar Kofta to North Indian Malai Kofta, Nargisi Kofta and Kashmiri Mutton Kofta, there is something for everyone. Here is our special list of zesty kofta recipes that are royal yet can be easily prepared and enjoyed at home. (Also read: Dhokla with a twist: From cabbage to pizza dhokla; 5 creative and delicious variations you must try )

4 Irresistible Kofta Recipes

1. Malai Kofta

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Malai Kofta(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

For curry

1 tbsp oil

1 stick cinnamon

1no bayleaf

3 nos cloves

1 no black cardamom

3 no cardamom

1 tsp shahi jeera

1 cup onion chopped

1 no green chilly chopped

1 tbsp garlic chopped

½ tsp kasoori methi powder

¼ cup cream

1 tbsp ginger chopped

⅓ tsp turmeric

1 tbsp kashmiri chilly powder

1 tbsp coriander powder

½ tbsp roasted cumin powder

2 cups tomato chopped

to taste salt

handful cashewnuts

2 ½ cups water

¼ cup cream

For kofta

1 cup paneer mashed

1 cup potato (boiled & mashed)

1 tbsp coriander chopped

½ tbsp ginger chopped

1 no green chilly chopped

1½ tbsp xornflour

to taste Salt

2 tbsp cashewnuts chopped

Method:

1. For the Kofta mash together cottage cheese (paneer) & boiled potato.

2. Add chopped coriander, ginger, chopped green chilly, cornflour, salt and chopped cashew nuts.

3. Mix them well and shape into round balls or oblong.

4. Heat oil and deep fry till golden brown on high flame. Keep aside.

5. For the curry heat oiled butter together. Add black cardamom, cardamom & caraway seeds. Stir for 15 seconds.

6. Now add chopped onions and cook for 5 mins.

7. Add green chilly and saut. Add chopped garlic and ginger and cook for another 3 minutes.

8. Add turmeric, chilly powder, coriander powder and cumin powder

9. Lightly toss and add chopped tomatoes.

10. Now add salt & cashew nuts and cook for another 5- 7 mins.

11. Add 2 1/2 cups of water and cover till tomatoes are mashy.

12. Now remove from fire and let it cool for 2 minutes.

13. Now using a blender blend it into a fine puree

14. Strain the puree and transfer it to a clean pan.

15. Bring it to a boil and add kasoori methi powder, sugar and salt to taste.

16. Can add water if the curry is too thick.

17. Add cream, stir and remove from fire.

18. Place the kofta in a bowl and pour the hot curry on top and serve.

2. Shahi Lauki Kofta Curry

(Recipe by Chef Pankaj Bhadouria)

Shahi Lauki Kofta Curry(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

500 grams lauki/ doodhi/ ghia (Bottle Gourd)

4 tomatoes, pureed

1 large onion, pureed

1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

red chilli powder

4 tbsp besan

1/2 tsp haldi

salt to taste

1 tsp kasuri methi

garam masala

dhania powder

2 tsp coriander leaves

8 dried apricots

8 almonds

Cumin seeds

2 tbsp cashew paste

¼ cup cream

1 bay leaf

1 black cardamom

1 tsp cumin seeds

3-4 green cardamom

Method:

1. Soak the almonds & Apricots in water for 3-4 hours. Peel the almonds. Deseed the apricot.

2. Grate the lauki. Add a tsp of salt and set aside for 5 minutes. Squeeze out all the moisture from the grated lauki and reserve the water.

3. To a bowl add the grated lauki, gram flour, red chilli powder, coriander powder, kasuri methi & mix well. Divide the mixture into 8 equal balls.

4. Place one peeled almond inside the apricot and place the apricot inside the kofta bal. Roll to make a round kofta.

5. Heat oil in a pan for frying koftas.

6. Fry koftas till medium brown over medium heat and set aside.

7. Heat 3 tbsp fresh oil. Add the cumin seeds, bay leaf, black cardamom, green cardamoms and allow to splutter.

8. Add the onion puree and sauté till light brown.

9. Add the red chilli powder, turmeric powder and mix well. Add the ginger garlic paste and cook for 3-4 minutes

10. Add tomato puree and sauté till medium brown and oil oozes out over the masala.

11. Add all the spices, the strained water from grated lauki and mix well.

12. Add 1 cup water, 2-3 tbsp cashew nut paste and mix well. Bring to a boil. Add the koftas and cook for 1-2 minutes.

13. Add the cream and mix well. Simmer for 3-4 minutes. Remove from heat and serve.

3. Aloo Kofta Curry

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Aloo Kofta Curry(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

For Curry

2-3 tbsps oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 tbsps chopped garlic

1 tbsp chopped ginger

2-3 green chillies, chopped

2 medium onions, chopped

Salt to taste

1 cup fresh tomato puree

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tbsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsps cashew nut paste

¼ cup grated khoya (mawa)

1 tbsp tomato ketchup

2 tsps dried fenugreek leaves (kasoori methi)

¼ tsp garam masala powder

2-3 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves + for garnish

For Kofta

3 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and mashed

Salt to taste

½ tsp garam masala powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

1 tbsp chopped fresh coriander leaves

2 tbsps corn flour + for coating

Oil for applying + for deep frying

Parantha for serving

Method:

1. Heat oil in a nonstick pan, add cumin seeds once they change colour, add garlic, ginger and green chillies and sauté for a minute.

2. Add onions, salt and sauté till golden brown. Add tomato puree, cover and cook till oil separates.

3. Add red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder and turmeric powder and sauté for a minute.

4. Add 2½ cups water, stir well. Add cashew nut paste, mawa and tomato ketchup. Cover and cook for 5-6 minutes.

5. Take potatoes in a bowl. Add salt, garam masala powder, red chilli powder, coriander leaves and corn flour and mix well.

6. Apply oil on your palms, take a portion of the potato mixture and shape into a ball, coat with corn flour.

7. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai and deep fry koftas until golden brown in colour. Drain on an absorbent paper.

8. Add kasoori methi, garam masala and coriander leaves to the gravy and mix well.

Pour the gravy in a serving bowl and arrange the fried koftas on top. Sprinkle coriander leaves and serve hot with paranthas.

4. Paneer Kofta Curry

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Paneer Kofta Curry(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

For The Koftas

1 bread slice, torn into pieces

½ cup grated paneer (cottage cheese)

½ cup boiled and mashed potatoes

½ tsp grated ginger (adrak)

½ tbsp chopped cashew nuts (kaju)

¼ tsp chilli powder

Salt to taste

Plain flour (maida) for rolling

To Be Blended Into a Smooth Paste (Without Using Any Water)

1 cup chopped onions

1 tbsp chopped ginger (adrak)

2 tbsp roughly chopped cashew nuts (kaju)

1 whole dry kashmiri red chilli, broken into pieces

For The Gravy

¼ tsp saffron (kesar) strands

2 tbsp warm milk

1 tbsp ghee

2 bayleaves (tejpatta)

2 cardamoms

¼ cup milk

½ cup whisked curd (dahi)

½ tsp garam masala

1 tbsp fresh cream

¼ tsp chilli powder

Salt to taste

Method:

For the koftas

1. Combine all the ingredients in a deep bowl and mix well.

2. Divide the mixture into 6 equal portions.

3. Roll each portion into a round and roll it in the plain flour.

4. Heat the oil in a deep non-stick pan, and deep-fry the koftas till they turn golden brown in colour from all the sides. Drain on an absorbent paper and keep aside.

For the gravy

1. Combine the saffron and warm milk in a small bowl and mix well. Keep aside.

2. Heat the ghee in a deep non-stick pan, add the bayleaves and cardamom and sauté on a medium flame for 10 seconds.

3. Add the prepared paste, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 4 minutes, while stirring continuously.

4. Add the milk, curds, salt and ¼ cup of water, mix well and cook on a slow flame for 2 minutes, while stirring continuously.

5. Add the saffron-milk mixture, garam masala, fresh cream and chilli powder, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2 minutes,while stirring occasionally.