Make merry with a Christmas

One of the most exciting parts of Christmas celebration is the lavish feasts. From hearty pies to turkeys, your Christmas revelry would seem incomplete without these traditional treats. Read on to know more about the best dishes for a merry dinner, this season!

Plum Cake

Every country, region and family has a different version of the plum cake recipe. “In India, plum cake typically contains rum. Several bakers begin their preparations months before Christmas by soaking raisins, currants and various dry fruits and nuts in rum or brandy for a long period to infuse a rich flavour into their cakes,” says Pragati Mitta, chef at L’Opéra.

Gingerbread creations

Gingerbread cookies can be made with ingredients like ginger, sugar, nutmeg, cloves and honey. You can use the right cutter to turn it into gingerbread men or house. “Besides taste, a great reason to have gingerbread is the medicinal value of ginger. It’s good for the stomach and has inflammation reducing properties,” says Gunjan Batra, baker and co-founder, Bakehouse Comfort.

Mulled Wine

Mulled wine is typically made by infusing red wine with warm spices over a low flame. “I like to add dehydrated oranges for a zingy flavour. Other ingredients can be spices like cinnamon, clove, star anise and cardamom,” says chef Vanshika Bhatia, founder of Petite Pie Shop.

Turkey

Chef Ashish Singh, corporate chef, Café Delhi Heights, has some tips for the Christmas turkey tradition. “The meat of turkey is tougher than other poultry. So, freeze it, then thaw it for 24 hours at least. Then soak it in salt water overnight. After that, marinate and cook it in the oven,” Singh tells us.

Pie

Mince meat pie is traditionally eaten at this time of the year. “Even though it is a sweet pie, made with fruits, dry fruits and spices, it traditionally contains a small amount of meat. Most modern recipes have done away with meat completely,” says Mitta.

Yule Log Cake

“The Yule log cake is the traditional French dessert for Christmas. It is typically made with a thin genoise cake, rolled with a filling, then covered in icing and decorated with berries, meringue, etc. Demould and roll the genoise while it is still warm. It will tear if one waits till the cake is completely cool,” adds Mitta.

Christmas Pudding

Christmas puddings now consist of fibre-rich ingredients, such as fruits, nuts and currants, along with mixed spices. “It is best made well in advance as the flavours need time to mature. Some tips are to soak your fruit for a few hours, cover your pudding while steaming and steam the pudding longer for a darker colour,” says Aavika Chhawchharia, baker and founder of Honey & Dough.

Recipe

Dundee Cake

Ingredients:

Softened unsalted butter 150 gms

Brown sugar 150 gms

Orange zest from one large orange

All-purpose flour 225 gms

Baking powder 10 gms

Mixed spices 5 gms

Eggs 3 no.s

Mixed dried fruit 450 gms

Malt spirit of choice 20 ml

Blanched whole almonds (to top)115 gms

For sugar syrup

Sugar 50 gms

Water 50 ml

Method

1.Preheat oven to 180°c.

2.Line an 8-inch cake tin, with butter and flour, or with butter paper.

3.In a large bowl, combine the butter and sugar, and cream till the sugar dissolves completely and the mixture is light and creamy.

4.In another bowl, mix together the flour, mixed spices, orange zest and baking powder.

5.Beat one egg into the creamed butter, then add a third of the flour. Keep repeating till all the eggs and flour are incorporated.

6.Gently fold in the dried fruits and the spirit.

7.Pour the mixture into the prepared tin, and even it out with the back of a spoon.

8.Neatly arrange the blanched almonds on top.

9.Bake for 45 mins, or until the cake is golden brown. .

10.To prepare the sugar syrup bring the sugar and water to a rolling boil, stirring constantly.

11.Pour the sugar syrup over the hot cake.

12.Place on a wire rack and allow to cool.

13.Serve.

By Surendra Negi, master patissier chef, Taj Palace, New Delhi

