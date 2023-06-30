Monsoon is here and we cannot wait to relish the monsoon-special delicacies for this year. Every year, monsoon brings with itself the smell of warm tea and cookies at the verandah, hot chocolate for all the evenings inside the home with the sound of raindrops falling, and the lip-smacking taste of khichdi and fries for dinner. It is also the time of the year to gather around the dining table with your loved ones and embrace togetherness with great food and stories. Millet palak khichdi for the monsoon afternoons. Recipe inside(Unsplash)

Khichdi is one of the most quintessential food items for the monsoon season. One of the best go-to dishes during this time, khichdi makes for a perfect meal because of the rich nutrients and also the ease with which it is prepared. We have curated a millet palak khichdi recipe that's a great and nutritious alternative to the regular khichdi.

Ingredients:

1 cup proso millet, soaked for 1-2 hours and drained

¼ cup split skinless green gram, soaked for 1 hour and drained

1¼ cups shredded spinach

¼ tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 inch ginger, finely chopped

1½ tbsps chopped garlic

1 large onion, finely chopped

1-2 green chillies, chopped

¼ tsp garam masala powder

½ tsp lemon juice

Method:

In a cooker, heat millets, split skinless green gram, 4 cups water, turmeric powder salt, 1 tsp ghee and cook for on whistle and let it cool down. Take the remaining ghee and in a pan, heat it with cumin seeds, ginger and garlic and cook for one minute. Then add onion, green chillies and spinach leaves and sauté for some time. Then add garam masala and the millet-gram cooked mixture and mix everything well. Add lemon juice and mix together. Transfer to a serving bowl, add little ghee and serve with papads and pickle.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)

