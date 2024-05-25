National Blueberry Cheesecake Day 2024: Here's an easy recipe to make the sweet tooth in you happy

National Blueberry Cheesecake Day 2024: Cheesecakes have no haters. The delicious dessert prepared with cream cheese, graham crackers and a fruit puree on top is loved and adored all over the world for the right reasons. They are a burst of flavours – the flavour of the fruit puree on top, balanced by cream cheese in the middle and the crunch of the graham crackers below. Together, it is an unbeatable dish. It is believed that blueberry cheesecakes were fed to the athletes during the early times for Olympics in Greece. That's how blueberry cheesecake gained popularity and soon became a dish that the world loved. Every year, National Blueberry Cheesecake Day is celebrated as a way of expressing the love we have for dessert.(Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Follow these tips to bake that perfect cheesecake at home

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Every year, National Blueberry Cheesecake Day is celebrated as a way of expressing the love we have for dessert. The special day is observed on May 26. As we bring out our chef hats to prepare for the special day, here's a super easy way of making blueberry cheesecake at home.

Ingredients:

1 cup blueberry compote and for garnishing

400 grams curd

1 cup cream cheese

8-10 bran biscuits or digestive biscuits

4 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons gelatin

2 cups whipped cream

¼ cup condensed milk

½ cup powdered sugar

Method:

In a bowl, dissolve gelatin and set aside. Simultaneously tie the curd in muslin cloth and hang it till all the water drains out. In a pan, heat water and dissolve gelatin completely. In a bowl, crush biscuits to a coarse powder and place it, and press it till it's even. Add melted butter on top. Refrigerate it for some time. Mix gelatin in water and heat and set aside. In a bowl, add hung curd, cream cheese, powdered sugar, condensed milk, compote and gelatin and mix everything together. Pour the mixture into the bowl with biscuit layer and refrigerate for two to three hours. Serve chilled.

(Recipe: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)