PM Modi's hack to beat the heat includes 'drinking sattu': Try chef Kunal Kapur's easy sweet and salted sattu recipes

As India grapples with a blistering summer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned the national spotlight toward a humble, indigenous powerhouse: sattu. In his Mann Ki Baat address on May 31, the PM urged citizens to look toward traditional wisdom to combat rising temperatures, highlighting regional beverages that have sustained Indians for generations. Also read | 10 Indian foods to stay hydrated this summer, as suggested by a gut health nutritionist Want to beat the heat like a pro? Chef Kunal Kapur's sattu recipes have you covered. (Pics: Chefkunalkapur.com)

Prime Minister’s cooling philosophy During his 134th broadcast, PM Modi shared that desi drinks are more than just refreshments; they are the result of centuries of experience tailored to India’s unique climate. From the lassi of Punjab to the sol kadhi of the Konkan coast, the PM noted how the Indian kitchen shifts its DNA as the mercury rises.

"Sattu sherbet in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh is simply amazing — it fills the stomach and provides strength," the PM noted, placing the 'poor man's protein' at the centre of the heatwave conversation.

Why sattu is a summer superfood Sattu, primarily made from roasted black chickpeas (kala chana), is often called the indigenous 'protein powder'. Sattu can be vital for health during summer, as it has inherent cooling properties that help regulate body temperature and provide immediate relief from internal heat.

Unlike sugary aerated drinks, sattu provides sustained energy and keeps you fuller for longer, helping prevent the lethargy often caused by extreme heat. It is believed that regular consumption acts as a shield against the 'loo (hot summer winds)' prevalent in north India.

To make this traditional Indian drink accessible to the modern palate, chef Kunal Kapur has shared two effortless ways to prepare sattu: