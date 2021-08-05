Quick and easy Sooji Gulab Jamun dessert recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar

Ingredients

2 cups Milk

1 cup Semolina

Few strands Saffron

½ tsp Cardamom Powder

1 tsp Ghee

¼ tsp Baking Soda (optional)

Oil/Ghee for frying

For Sugar Syrup

1½ cups Sugar

1½ cups Water

1 tbsp Rose Water

For Garnish

Pista - sliced

Fresh Rose Petals

Method to process

-In a kadai add milk, let it a little and then slowly add semolina and stir it continuously.

-Then add saffron, cardamom powder and mix it properly and cook it on medium heat until it becomes doughy.

-Now remove in a bowl and keep aside to cool down.

-Once cooled take it on a flat surface and knead it properly until smooth, then apply some ghee, add baking soda then mix all together and from a soft smooth dough.

-Take small lemon sized portions and give it a cylindrical shape.

-Once done deep fry them in medium hot oil until golden brown and crispy on the outside.

-Remove and add it in the sugar syrup, let then soak at least for 2 hours or overnight.

-Serve chilled and garnish with sliced pista and fresh rose petals.

For Sugar Syrup

-In a pan add sugar, water and boil it until one string consistency.

-Remove and let it cool down a little then add rose water and mix everything properly. Keep aside for further use.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

