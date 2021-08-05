Quick and easy Sooji Gulab Jamun dessert recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar
- Gulab Jamun is the go to dessert for most Indian households, and this quick and easy recipe will surely satiate all your sweet cravings.
Ingredients
2 cups Milk
1 cup Semolina
Few strands Saffron
½ tsp Cardamom Powder
1 tsp Ghee
¼ tsp Baking Soda (optional)
Oil/Ghee for frying
For Sugar Syrup
1½ cups Sugar
1½ cups Water
1 tbsp Rose Water
For Garnish
Pista - sliced
Fresh Rose Petals
Method to process
-In a kadai add milk, let it a little and then slowly add semolina and stir it continuously.
-Then add saffron, cardamom powder and mix it properly and cook it on medium heat until it becomes doughy.
-Now remove in a bowl and keep aside to cool down.
-Once cooled take it on a flat surface and knead it properly until smooth, then apply some ghee, add baking soda then mix all together and from a soft smooth dough.
-Take small lemon sized portions and give it a cylindrical shape.
-Once done deep fry them in medium hot oil until golden brown and crispy on the outside.
-Remove and add it in the sugar syrup, let then soak at least for 2 hours or overnight.
-Serve chilled and garnish with sliced pista and fresh rose petals.
For Sugar Syrup
-In a pan add sugar, water and boil it until one string consistency.
-Remove and let it cool down a little then add rose water and mix everything properly. Keep aside for further use.
(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)
