Ram Mandir inauguration: From besan barfi to rava sheera; 5 easy and delectable bhog recipes to offer Lord Ram

Ram Mandir inauguration: Today marks a historic day for Indians as the nation comes together to celebrate the auspicious inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The completion of such an important religious structure is a joyous and culturally rich occasion that sparks nationwide celebrations. The entire nation is in a frenzy, with celebrations echoing in different parts of the country. Invited celebrities at the Ayodhya receive special boxes containing ghee mawa laddoos, gur revdi, ramdana chikki, akshat and roli, tulsi dal, a Ram diya and cardamom seeds. Celebrate the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple with these bhog recipes(Pinterest)

In homes across the country, people celebrate the occasion by lighting diyas and making colourful Shri Ram-inspired rangolis. Recognising that no auspicious occasion in India is complete without offering bhog to the god, here is our special guide to delicious bhog recipes that you can easily prepare at home and offer to Lord Ram.

Bhog Recipes for Lord Ram

Coconut laddoo

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Coconut laddoo(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Condensed milk caramelised – 1 cup

Cardamom – ½tsp

Dried desiccated coconut – 2 cups

Vanilla extract – 1 tsp

Method:

1. Place an unopened can in a sauce pan and cover it with water.

2. Boil it covered for 2 hours. Remove the can and let it cool and then open it.

3. Pour out 1 cup of this caramelised condensed milk in a bowl.

4. Add desiccated coconut, cardamom powder and vanilla extract.

5. Mix them thoroughly and shape them into small ladoos(balls).

6. Once again dunk them in dried coconut and serve.

2. Rice kheer

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Rice kheer(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 tbsps short grain rice

1 litter full-fat milk

¾ cup sugar

½ tsp green cardamom powder

½ tsp rose water

2 tbsps almond, chopped

2 tbsps Pistachios, slivers

Method:

1. Wash rice for 2-3 times, add sufficient water and soak it for 20-25 minutes.

2. Add milk in a non-stick pan, add soaked and drain rice, bring milk to a boil and cook till rice is done.( continue mixing)

3. Mash rice with the help of the spoon and add sugar , green cardamom powder and mix well. Cook for 5-6 minutes on a medium heat.

4. Add almond, pistachios and mix well.

5. serve hot.

3. Panjiri halwa

(Recipe by Chef Ashok Chopra)

Panjiri Halwa(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Ghee ⅔ cup

Walnuts ½ cup

Almonds ½ cup

Cashew nuts ½ cup

Pista ¼ cup

Alsi / flax seeds 2 tbsp

Melon seeds ¼ cup

Makhana 2 cups

Kharik ¼ cup

Raisins ¼ cup

Desiccated coconut ½ cup

Suji 1 cup

Green cardamom powder 1 tsp

Dry ginger powder 1 tbsp

Jaggery 1 cup

Water as required

Parchment paper

Method:

1. To begin, heat a pan and add a generous amount of ghee. Introduce gondh (edible gum) and sauté it until it puffs up, creating a light and crispy texture.

2. Once done, transfer the gondh to a mixer jar and crush it to a coarse texture, setting it aside for later use.

3. In the same pan, add more ghee and toast a medley of nuts including walnuts, almonds, cashew nuts, pista, along with alsi (flaxseeds) and melon seeds.

4. To enhance the texture, introduce makhana (fox nuts) and toast them alongside the nuts.

5. Once the mixture is perfectly toasted, set it aside.

6. Next, heat the pan again and add ghee.

7. Add kharik (dried dates) and raisins, cooking them until they become tender and infused with the ghee's richness.

8. Transfer this mixture to the previously toasted nut mixture.

9. Now, take the toasted nuts mixture and the reserved crushed gondh in the mixer jar and grind them into a coarse powder, ensuring a harmonious blend of flavours and textures.

10. In a pan, add ghee and desiccated coconut, roasting it until it attains a light golden brown hue.

11. Once done, transfer it to a plate for cooling.

12. In the same pan, add more ghee and roast suji (semolina) until it achieves a light golden brown colour.

13. Transfer the roasted suji to a plate, allowing it to cool.

14. Gather all the prepared ingredients in a bowl or on a plate, combining them with green cardamom powder and dry ginger powder for an aromatic touch.

15. For the jaggery syrup, heat ghee in a pan, add jaggery, and a bit of water to make a syrup with a rich, sweet flavour.

16. Now, add the toasted nuts to the Panjiri mixture, incorporating the jaggery syrup to bind the ingredients together.

17. Mix it thoroughly to ensure an even distribution of flavours.

18. Panjiri is now ready to be served, offering a wholesome and flavorful treat.

19. Store it in an airtight glass jar to maintain its freshness.

4. Besan barfi

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Besan barfi(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

½ cup ghee

1 cup Tata Sampann Fine Besan

½ cup sugar

½ tsp green cardamom powder

8-10 pistachios, blanched, peeled and slivered

Method:

1. Heat ghee in a non-stick deep pan, let it melt. Add Tata Sampann Fine Besan and mix well. Sauté till the colour changes and the mixture is fragrant.

2. Meanwhile, add sugar and ¼ cup water in a non-stick deep pan, place it on heat and let the sugar melt. Bring the mixture to a multi string consistency.

3. Take both the pans off the heat. Add green cardamom powder in the sugar syrup.

4. Add the sugar syrup into the besan mixture and mix till well combined. Place it back on the heat. Continuously keep mixing for a minute on low heat.

5. Transfer the prepared mixture into a greased burfi tray and spread it evenly. Sprinkle pistachio slivers and gently press it.

6. Set aside for 5 minutes. Cut into desired shape and set aside for 15-20 minutes.

5. Rava sheera

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Rava sheera(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup semolina (rava/ sooji)

½ cup ghee

½ cup warm milk

1 cup sugar

1 tbsp chopped raisins (kismis)

1 tbsp chopped cashewnuts (kaju)

1 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

For the garnish

½ tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

1 tbsp raisins (kismis)

½ tbsp chopped cashewnuts (kaju)

Method:

1. Heat the ghee in a broad non-stick pan, add the semolina and sauté on a slow flame for 6 to 8 minutes., while stirring occasionally.

2. Add the milk, 2½ cups of hot water, mix well and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, while stirring continuously.

3. Add the sugar, raisins and cashewnuts and mix well. Cover and cook on a slow flame for 5 to 7 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

4. Add the cardamom powder, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1 minute.

Serve immediately garnished with cardamom powder, raisins and cashewnuts.