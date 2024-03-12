 Ramadan 2024: Energise yourself at Sehri with Oats Orange Carrot Kheer - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Recipes / Ramadan 2024: Energise yourself at Sehri with nutrient-packed Oats Orange Carrot Kheer

Ramadan 2024: Energise yourself at Sehri with nutrient-packed Oats Orange Carrot Kheer

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Mar 12, 2024 05:00 PM IST

Ramadan 2024 special recipe: Brighten up your Ramzan mornings with nutrient-packed and tasty Oats Orange Carrot Kheer for Sehri

The pre-dawn meal during the holy month of Ramadan is called Sehri or Suhoor in which Muslims across the world opt for energy-providing and nutrient-packed dishes to sustain them throughout the day of fasting from dawn to sunset. If you are looking for a wholesome and nutritious meal during Sehri to ensure your well-being and stamina during the fasting hours, you have come to the right place as we got a special delicious and healthy recipe for you of Oats Orange Carrot Kheer.

Ramadan 2024: Energise yourself at Sehri with nutrient-packed Oats Orange Carrot Kheer (Photo by Quaker )
Ramadan 2024: Energise yourself at Sehri with nutrient-packed Oats Orange Carrot Kheer (Photo by Quaker )

With its unique blend of ingredients that brings together the goodness of oats, the tanginess of oranges and the nutritional benefits of carrots in a creamy and satisfying kheer or pudding form, the beauty of Oats Orange Carrot Kheer does not only lie in its nutritional profile but also its delightful taste and ease of preparation. This easy Sehri dish not only provides essential nutrients but also keeps you feeling full and energised throughout the day so check out its recipe below and thank us later.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ingredients:

S.No.ItemQuantity
Roasted Oats15 g
Skimmed milk300 ml
Grated carrots50 g
Honey (optional)1 tsp
Green cardamom1
Orange zest1 tsp
Chopped Almonds5-6

Method: Serves 2

  1. Roast 15g Oats.
  2. Boil 300ml skimmed milk.
  3. Add grated carrots and simmer for 10 minutes.
  4. Add roasted oats and stir.
  5. When Kheer thickens, add honey (optional), cardamom powder and orange zest.
  6. Cook for few minutes, stirring constantly.
  7. Add chopped almonds and serve hot.

(Recipe: Umar Riaz)

Benefits:

Oats don't contain any gluten instead, have more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, they are suitable for weight loss.

Orange juice is an excellent source of Vitamin C which supports our immune system and may be effective in fighting against the common cold. It is nutritious and high in antioxidants and micronutrients like folate, potassium, magnesium, fibre, beta-carotene and flavonoids.

It keep the skin hydrated and its colourful plant pigments called carotenoids may help maintain a youthful glow apart from boosting hair growth and reducing hair loss. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre and other antioxidants that can help reduce weight.

Carrots are good for eyes as they keep them healthy, protect them against the sun, lowers chances of cataracts and other eye problems. Apart from being highly nutritious with beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium and antioxidants, carrots are weight-loss-friendly and also linked to lower cholesterol levels.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On