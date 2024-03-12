The pre-dawn meal during the holy month of Ramadan is called Sehri or Suhoor in which Muslims across the world opt for energy-providing and nutrient-packed dishes to sustain them throughout the day of fasting from dawn to sunset. If you are looking for a wholesome and nutritious meal during Sehri to ensure your well-being and stamina during the fasting hours, you have come to the right place as we got a special delicious and healthy recipe for you of Oats Orange Carrot Kheer. Ramadan 2024: Energise yourself at Sehri with nutrient-packed Oats Orange Carrot Kheer (Photo by Quaker )

With its unique blend of ingredients that brings together the goodness of oats, the tanginess of oranges and the nutritional benefits of carrots in a creamy and satisfying kheer or pudding form, the beauty of Oats Orange Carrot Kheer does not only lie in its nutritional profile but also its delightful taste and ease of preparation. This easy Sehri dish not only provides essential nutrients but also keeps you feeling full and energised throughout the day so check out its recipe below and thank us later.

Ingredients:

S.No. Item Quantity Roasted Oats 15 g Skimmed milk 300 ml Grated carrots 50 g Honey (optional) 1 tsp Green cardamom 1 Orange zest 1 tsp Chopped Almonds 5-6

Method: Serves 2

Roast 15g Oats. Boil 300ml skimmed milk. Add grated carrots and simmer for 10 minutes. Add roasted oats and stir. When Kheer thickens, add honey (optional), cardamom powder and orange zest. Cook for few minutes, stirring constantly. Add chopped almonds and serve hot.

(Recipe: Umar Riaz)

Benefits:

Oats don't contain any gluten instead, have more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, they are suitable for weight loss.

Orange juice is an excellent source of Vitamin C which supports our immune system and may be effective in fighting against the common cold. It is nutritious and high in antioxidants and micronutrients like folate, potassium, magnesium, fibre, beta-carotene and flavonoids.

It keep the skin hydrated and its colourful plant pigments called carotenoids may help maintain a youthful glow apart from boosting hair growth and reducing hair loss. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre and other antioxidants that can help reduce weight.

Carrots are good for eyes as they keep them healthy, protect them against the sun, lowers chances of cataracts and other eye problems. Apart from being highly nutritious with beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium and antioxidants, carrots are weight-loss-friendly and also linked to lower cholesterol levels.