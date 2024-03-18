Ramadan recipes 2024: 10 delectable sehri snacks to nourish your body

The holy month of Ramadan is here, and it is that time of the year when Muslims around the world observe fast for an entire month from sunrise to sunset, starting their day with a pre-dawn meal called Sehri and concluding their fast with Iftar, a lavish spread with a mix of delicious and nutritious delicacies. This year Ramzan fasting has begun on March 12 and is expected to end on April 9. The ninth month of the Islamic calendar is the time for spiritual reflection, devotion, and community solidarity. (Also read | Managing diabetes during Ramadan 2024: Best foods to eat during Suhoor and Iftaar, dos and don'ts to follow) Sehri recipes 2024 Planning this morning meal well is a key to maintain good physical and mental health during the holy month of Ramadan.(Freepik)

When it comes to maintaining optimum health during Ramadan, it is crucial to include the right foods and drinks during Sehri, the pre-dawn meal. Experts recommend including all important food groups in this meal to ensure the body has enough protein, carbs, vitamins, minerals, fibre and water for efficient functioning. Planning this meal well is a key to maintain good physical and mental health during the holy month.

Nutritionist Abhilasha V, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru in an interview with HT Digital suggests 10 Sehri snacks that will keep you nourished and full during the month of Ramadan.

DELECTABLE AND NUTRITIOUS SEHRI SNACKS

Here are 10 delectable snacks for Sehri that will also nourish your body:

1. Oatmeal with fruit and nuts: In a saucepan, bring 1 cup of milk or water to a boil. Stir in 1/2 cup of rolled oats and reduce heat to low. Cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until oats are tender and the mixture thickens. Transfer the oatmeal to a bowl and top with sliced fruits and nuts of your choice.

Making Time: 10-15 minutes.

2. Greek yoghurt parfait: In a glass or bowl, layer Greek yogurt, granola, fresh berries, and a drizzle of honey or maple syrup. Repeat layers as desired.

Making Time: 5 minutes.

3. Egg and avocado toast: Toast a slice of whole-grain bread until golden brown. Mash half an avocado and spread it onto the toast. Top with sliced hard-boiled egg, salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon juice

Making Time: 10 minutes (including boiling the egg).

4. Homemade smoothie: In a blender, combine 1 cup of frozen fruits, 1/2 cup of Greek yoghurt, a handful of spinach or kale, and a splash of milk or juice. Blend until smooth, adding more liquid if needed to reach your desired consistency.

Making Time: 5 minutes.

5. Chia seed pudding: In a bowl or jar, mix together 1/4 cup of chia seeds, 1 cup of milk (or milk alternative), and sweetener to taste. Cover and refrigerate overnight, or for at least 2 hours, until the mixture thickens. Before serving, top with sliced fruit or berries.

Making Time: 5 minutes (plus overnight chilling).

6. Whole wheat pancakes: In a mixing bowl, combine 1 cup of whole wheat flour, 1 tablespoon of honey, 1 teaspoon of baking powder, a pinch of salt, 1 beaten egg, and enough milk to make a smooth batter. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and lightly grease with oil or cooking spray. Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the skillet for each pancake and cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown on the other side.

Making time: 15-20 minutes.

7. Quinoa salad: Rinse 1 cup of quinoa under cold water, then cook according to package instructions. In a large bowl, combine cooked quinoa with diced vegetables, herbs, a squeeze of lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Toss to combine.

Making Time: 20 minutes (including quinoa cooking time).

8. Hummus and veggie sticks: Serve store-bought or homemade hummus with assorted veggie sticks, such as carrots, celery, cucumbers, and bell peppers.

Making Time: 5 minutes (if using store-bought hummus).

9. Wholegrain crackers with cottage cheese: Spread whole grain crackers with cottage cheese and top with sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, or radishes.

Making Time: 5 minutes.

10. Energy bites: In a mixing bowl, combine 1 cup of oats, 1/2 cup of nut butter, 1/4 cup of honey, and add-ins like chia seeds, dried fruit, or chocolate chips. Mix until well combined, then roll into bite-sized balls. Place the energy bites on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Making Time: 15 minutes.

These snacks provide a balance of carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals to help sustain energy levels throughout the fasting day. Adjust portion sizes according to your individual needs and preferences. Remember to also hydrate well during Sehri to prevent dehydration during the day.