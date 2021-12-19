Recipe: Add a desi, spicy touch to Christmas celebrations with Ragi Paniyaram

Why undergo perpetual guilt trip for neglecting health by binging on desserts and festive delicacies this Christmas when you can sink your teeth into lip-smacking nutritious treats? Though the Christmas and New Year savouries and fly off the platter within seconds, the parties and binge-eating sessions are kickstarting now and since the get-togethers are inevitable this holiday season, we decided to add a desi, spicy touch to festive celebrations with Ragi Paniyaram.

Move over regular dumplings and make your Christmas guests drool over South Indian cuisine of savoury and spiced dumplings or Ragi Paniyaram which comes packed with health benefits this festive season. Check out its easy recipe below and thank us later.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sooji semolina

1/2 cup ragi powder

1/2 cup yogurt

1 tbsp ghee plus extra for greasing

3 tsp flaxseed powder optional

1 pinch baking soda

1 no medium-sized onion

1 tbsp chopped ginger

2 tsp chopped garlic

8 no curry leaves

2 tsp chana dal

2 tsp urad dal

3 tbsp grated coconut

1 tsp vegetable oil

salt to taste

Method:

In a bowl mix sooji, sprouted ragi and flaxseed powder. Add the yogurt, 1 tbsp ghee and ½ cup of water. Mix well and let it sit for about 15 minutes. In a frying pan, heat some vegetable oil and add the chana dal, urad dal, curry leaves.

When the daal has browned a bit, add ginger and garlic. Add chopped onions. Sauté till they are transparent. Add grated coconut and sauté for a minute. Add some salt. Check your batter in the bowl. If it’s too thick add a little water.

Mix the fried masala and mix well. Add more salt if needed. Apply ghee to the cavities of the appe pan and place it on the gas. Pour a spoon full of batter in the cavities of the appe pan when the pan is hot.

Lower the heat and cover the appe pan. In about 10 minutes carefully turn the paniyarams when the bottom turns brown. Cover and cook for a few minutes till the other side turns brown.

Take the paniyarams out when the other side is cooked well. Paniyarams ready to eat! Enjoy them with some fresh coconut chutney.

Benefits:

Ragi is a good carbohydrate, making ragi cookies have the benefit of vitamin D which improves vitality, improves skin tissues, and reduces wrinkles. They are good at keeping diabetes in check.

Sooji is a nutrient-dense and contains fibre, iron and magnesium. It improves digestion, aides heart health and is diabetes-friendly.

Milled flaxseeds improve digestive health, lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol. They may benefit people with diabetes and also reduce the risk of cancer.

Coconut is rich in dietary fiber, copper, iron, manganese, and healthy fats. Due to its richness in iron, it is beneficial for people with Anaemia since it plays a role in the production of Haemoglobin. It is good for the immune system and the bones.

This recipe is healthy and delicious. It is great for get-togethers and will not make you regret the next day.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.