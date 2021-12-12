Recipe: Bring Turkey home this Monday with a Turkish breakfast of Cilbir

If you love eggs, we have a new recipe of doing eggs for you - Turkish poached eggs or Cilbir that can be enjoyed with a chunky bread. If you have nothing to look forward this Monday, a Cilbir breakfast will surely leave you excited for the onset of a new work day.

This Monday, take a gastronomical tour of Turkey from the comforts of your home by whipping up a plate of Cilbir which is not only a Turkish breakfast dish but also a great starter. Check out its easy recipe below and thank us later.

Ingredients:

Greek Yoghurt – 200 gms (Hung overnight in the fridge to remove the excess water)

Garlic – 30 gms – grated or bashed in a mortar and pestel

Dry red chili crushed/ chili flakes – 10 gms

Vinegar – 20 ml

Butter – 50 gms

Egg – 1

Salt to taste

Method:

In a bowl whip up the hung yoghurt and season with salt, add in the crushed garlic, mix well and set aside to infuse in the fridge.

In a deep sauce pan bring water to a boil, add I the vinegar and turn down the heat, swirl the water with a spoon and add the egg to the center – poach the egg for 3 minutes, the whites will firm up and the yolk will be runny. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel to remove the excess water.

In a small frying pan, melt the butter over low heat, once warm, add in the chili flakes and remove from the heat, season with salt.

Method to plate up:

Add a few scoops of the garlic yoghurt to a deep plate or a shallow bowl, with the back of the spoon, carve out a space in the center to place the egg, drizzle with the warm chili butter. Serve with sourdough toast/ pita or lavache crisps.

(Recipe: Chef Viraf Patel, Director Operations, Independence Brewing Company)

Cilbir is basically garlic yoghurt with poached egg and chili butter. The smooth garlicky yoghurt coupled with the richness of the poached egg and the zing from the chilli butter makes for a great dip to mop up.

