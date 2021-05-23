Recipe: Creamy Chicken and Broccoli Skillet can be whipped up in just 30 minutes

Loaded with vitamins, minerals and nutrition to serve as a perfect healthy meal, Creamy Chicken and Broccoli Skillet can be whipped up in just 30 minutes. One-pan of Creamy Chicken and Broccoli Skillet serves as the perfect healthy dinner for the entire family and we are saving it as Monday motivation to take us through the rest of the day. What about you?

The dinner hour is a sacred, happy time when every family member should be together and relaxed. Never underestimate the power of dinner for it is also the time where the magic happens in the kitchen.

On that note, check out the flavourful recipe of Creamy Chicken and Broccoli Skillet here:

Ingredients:

2 lb boneless chicken breasts

Kosher salt and ground pepper to taste

1 tsp Italian seasoning

2 tbsp olive oil divided

4-5 cloves garlic minced

1 1/2 cup almond milk

1 tbsp gluten-free flour

1 medium broccoli head chopped (about 3 cups)

2 tbsp fresh parsley chopped

Lemon wedges optional to serve

Method:

Rub the chicken with the seasonings on all sides. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Cook the chicken until golden-brown and cooked through, about 6-7 minutes per side. Set aside and cover to keep warm.

In a small bowl whisk the almond milk and flour until smooth. To the same pan heat the remaining oil, over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for up to 1 minute. Pour in the almond milk mixture and stir; you should see the sauce getting thicker almost immediately as it heats up.

Add broccoli and cook for 6-8 minutes, or just until tender. Return the chicken back to the pan and continue to cook for a couple of minutes to heat up. Garnish with chopped parsley and lemon wedges, if desired. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Instagram/jena.meal)

Benefits:

Chicken breasts are one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

Consuming chicken breasts boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Enjoying a reputation as a superfood, broccoli is low in calories and supports many aspects of human health since it is packed with a wealth of nutrients and antioxidants. From zinc to vitamin A and vitamin C (20), broccoli is full of vitamins and minerals that are important for skin health.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter