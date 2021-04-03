IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Recipe: Enjoy a dreamy and fluffy Easter with these Carrot Cake Donuts
Recipe: Enjoy a dreamy and fluffy Easter with these Carrot Cake Donuts(nstagram/marzipan.eats)
Recipe: Enjoy a dreamy and fluffy Easter with these Carrot Cake Donuts(nstagram/marzipan.eats)
recipe

Recipe: Enjoy a dreamy and fluffy Easter with these Carrot Cake Donuts

  • If you are doing Easter baking this weekend, you just ‘donut’ wanna miss this recipe of Carrot Cake Donuts with coconut frosting as they are not only scrumptious but also gluten free, dairy free, refined sugar free and basically all things healthy. Check out the nutritional benefits inside
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 07:14 PM IST

Another extended holiday weekend is here and as Easter is just around the corner, we decided to make it dreamy and fluffy with some Carrot Cake Donuts. If you are doing Easter baking this weekend, you just ‘donut’ want to miss this recipe of Carrot Cake Donuts with coconut frosting which we stumbled upon and they make not only scrumptious but also gluten free, dairy free, refined sugar free and basically all things healthy treats.

Carrots are beneficial for eyes as they keep them healthy, protect them against the sun, lower chances of cataracts and other eye problems. Apart from being highly nutritious with beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium and antioxidants, carrots are weight-loss-friendly and also linked to lower cholesterol levels.

On that healthy note, check out the recipe of Carrot Cake Donuts here:

Ingredients for donuts:

2 overripe bananas

1/3 cup melted coconut oil

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 eggs

1 tsp Vanilla extract

2 tbsp nut butter

1 1/2 cup almond flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

Pinch of ginger

1/2 cup grated carrots

1/4 cup golden raisins

Ingredients for frosting:

Full fat canned coconut milk

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method for donuts:

Preheat oven time 350° and spray donut pans (this mix made 12 donuts). Using a hand mixer or blender, blend 2 overripe bananas, 1/3 cup melted coconut oil, 1/4 cup maple syrup, 2 eggs, 1 tsp Vanilla extract.

Add and blend dry ingredients: 2 tbsp nut butter, 1 1/2 cup almond flour, 1/2 tsp baking soda, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp nutmeg, pinch of ginger, 1/2 cup grated carrots. Fold in 1/4 cup golden raisins.

Bake 25-30 min or until toothpick comes out clean. Let cool before frosting.

Method for frosting:

Chill full fat canned coconut milk overnight, scoop out the thick part (leave the water), add 2 tbsp maple syrup and 1 tsp vanilla extract. Whip with your hand mixer or blender. You can frost the donut holes, then grate some more carrot on top. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Maria, Instagram/marzipan.eats)

What’s baking for Easter this Sunday?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dessert recipes recipe healthy recipes recipes healthy recipe easter carrot carrot cake carrots donuts baking coconut sugar free healthy nutrition fitness dessert festive desserts + 16 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP