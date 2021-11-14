Recipe: Enjoy a scrumptious dinner of chicken in coconut milk with sesame noodle

The last few hours of Sunday cease to feel like a weekend and if you are like us, you'd already be feeling Monday blues creeping in but one look at the recipe of chicken in coconut milk with sesame noodle and our enthusiasm is already back. Soak in the last bit of Sunday vibes tonight with a gourmet dinner of chicken in coconut milk with sesame noodle.

We think irrespective of what the occasion may be, one can never go wrong by showing up at the dinner table with a hot plate of any chicken dish and that is why we dug up this recipe of chicken in coconut milk with sesame noodle. Try ticking health and flavour both with this easy chicken dinner recipe and thank us later.

Ingredients:

450g chicken breast, cut into strips

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon Chinese dark soy sauce

55g root ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

3 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

1 stick lemongrass, hard outer layers removed and core cut into pieces

1 mild red chilli, seeds removed and roughly chopped

1 tablespoon groundnut or vegetable oil

1 x 400ml can of full-cream coconut milk

1 tablespoon Thai fish sauce, plus a little extra for seasoning

1 teaspoon palm sugar or light soft brown sugar

2 lime leaves, torn

200g bean sprouts

100g sugar snap peas

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

Small handful of fresh coriander, roughly chopped

Ingredients for the noodles:

4 portions of dried medium egg noodles, cooked as per pack instructions

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

Method:

Combine the chicken with the sesame oil and soy sauce, cover and set to one side to marinate for 30 minutes.

Place the roughly chopped ginger, garlic, lemongrass and chilli into a mini food processor or small blender with 3-4 tablespoons of cold water and process to a smooth paste or alternatively chop very finely.

Heat the tablespoon of oil in the wok, add the chicken and stir-fry in the hot oil for 2-3 minutes. Use a splatter guard to prevent oil splashes whilst frying.

Add the spice paste and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes. Stir in the coconut milk along with the fish sauce, sugar and lime leaves, bring to a simmer, put on the lid and cook for 6-8 minutes.

Stir in the bean sprouts with the sugar snap peas and continue to cook for 3-4 minutes.

Finally, adjust the seasoning to taste with a few drops of the extra Thai fish sauce and stir in the lime juice and chopped coriander.

Method for the noodles:

Heat the sesame oil in a medium sized non-stick frying pan, add the cooked noodles and stir-fry until heated through.

Serve the chicken with the hot noodles and the toasted sesame seeds sprinkled over.

Cook's Notes:

Groundnut oil is peanut oil; it can be taken to higher temperatures making it an ideal choice for wok cooking. It also contributes to the flavour of the dish.

Thai fish sauce is very salty and should be used sparingly.

(Recipe: Le Creuset India)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken breasts boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken breasts are one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

