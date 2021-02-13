Valentine's Day is finally here, and while many are looking forward to celebrating the loved-up holiday with their partners, there are some who are nursing a broken heart and are cringing at the mere thought of this romantic holiday. While some may go for romantic dates and outings with their partners, others may indulge in hanging out with their guy/girls and complain about how terrible love and Valentine's Day are. However if there is one thing that unites everyone, it is bonding over good cocktails, so whether you are with your partner, chilling with your homies or simply sitting back and relaxing by yourself, a pour of this Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine will feel like a hug in a mug. The perfect mix of liquor, fruits, sweetness and spice is what makes the recipe for this wonderful Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine that will surely knock your socks off this Valentine's Day, read on:

Ingredients

• 2 bottles Zinfandel (or fruity red wine of your choice)

• 1/2 cup Galliano Vanilla Liqueur

• 1 cup pomegranate arils (approximately 1 pomegranate)

• 4 clementines

• 1/2 cup honey (locally made Drizzle honey is my favourite!)

• 1 vanilla pod

• 2 cinnamon sticks

• 1 clove of nutmeg (find them in the bulk section at your local health food store)

• 2 star anise

Method:

1. Start by deseeding your pomegranate — or pick up some ready-to-go arils from your local grocery store. Typically, one average sized pomegranate will yield 1 cup of seeds, however, a little more or a little less won’t hurt!

2. Add pomegranate arils to a large pot with honey, cinnamon sticks and star anise. Using a fine grater, grate your nutmeg clove appropriately 15 times over the pot, rotating the nutmeg as you go. Slice your vanilla pod down the centre lengthwise and add to the pot as well.

3. Using your fine grater, zest one clementine into the mixture. Juice the clementine into the pot when you’ve finished zesting it.

4. Set your burner to medium heat and allow the mixture to boil for 10 minutes to infuse the honey mixture with pomegranate, vanilla and spices.

5. After 10 minutes, pour the pot contents over a fine strainer. Retain the honey infused mixture, adding it back into the pot along with the cinnamon sticks.

6. Return the pot to a burner set to low heat. Add Zinfandel and juice from the remaining 3 clementines. Stir to combine and continue to warm your mulled wine over low heat for 5 minutes (whatever you do, don’t let it boil!).

7. Turn your burner off and add 1/2 cup of vanilla liquer to the mixture. Stir to combine.

8. Ladle your Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine into heat-proof serving glasses and complete each cocktail with a seasonal garnish. Some festive options include clementine slices, cinnamon sticks, vanilla pods, star anise and pomegranate arils. Enjoy by yourself, with your friends or even your significant other and add some spice to your Valentine's Day celebrations!

(Recipe courtesy Justine Celina)