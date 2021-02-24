Recipe: Let Biscoff Brownie Batter Cookie Cups paint mid-week blues, caramel
- Who wouldn’t love to indulge in the aroma of a whole lot of spice and a deep caramel flavour this Wednesday? If you are already drooling at the thought, here’s a recipe of Biscoff Brownie Batter Cookie Cups whose unique taste will surely conquer your drooping mid-week mood
We don’t know how people wait all the way till Sunday to treat themselves when getting through a Wednesday alone deserves accolades and that’s why we are welcoming today a sweet treat of Biscoff Brownie Batter Cookie Cups to paint our mid-week blues, caramel. Now who wouldn’t love to indulge in the aroma of a whole lot of spice and a deep caramel flavour this Wednesday?
If you are already drooling at the thought, here’s a recipe of Biscoff Brownie Batter Cookie Cups whose unique taste will surely conquer your drooping mid-week mood:
Ingredients:
Cookie
42g @myproteinau Vanilla Whey
56g Oat Flour
28g Stevia
1/2 Tsp Bi Carb Soda
Pinch of Salt
14g Choc Chips
30g Apple Sauce
21g Coconut Oil
1 Tbs Almond Milk
Brownie Batter
28g @myproteinau Chocolate Whey
35g Apple Sauce
20g Stevia
10g Cocoa Powder
8g @myproteinau Powdered Peanut Butter
30ml Sugar Free Maple Syrup
40g Frozen Biscoff
Method:
Firstly, prep your Biscoff by melting it down and evenly pouring into the bottom of 4 cupcake moulds and place in the freezer. Starting with the brownie batter, sieve the dry ingredients into a mixing bowl and whisk to combine.
Pour in your apple sauce and maple syrup and stir to combine. The batter will be quite thick, but just keep stirring. Fold in your peanut butter chips and place in the freezer for 20 minutes. While your brownie batter is in the freezer, begin making your cookie dough by adding all your dry ingredients to a bowl and whisking to combine.
Add your apple sauce and softened coconut oil to the mixture, and stir until combined. This should start to resemble sand. Add the almond milk and choc chips then work into a dough. Place in the freezer for 20 minutes.
Preheat your oven to 180C and take out a muffin tray, spray it so it doesn’t stick! Separate your dough into 5 equal balls. Take 4 of the balls and press them into the muffin tin into a cup shape.
Equally distribute the brownie batter and Biscoff between your cookie cups and slightly roll over the top of the cookie dough to create a lip. Grab the last small ball of dough and separate into 4 equal chunks, flatten them and add them as caps for your cookie cups, pinching to the sides to help create a seal.
Bake in the oven for 8-10 minutes, then yank ‘em out, let ‘em cool and smash.
(Recipe: Zac Kerr, Instagram/counting_zacros)
Biscoff have become the new buyers’ trend amid lockdown and are preferred by those trying to give up sugar in their tea or coffee as these have a yummy sugar-y taste itself along with a slight caramel flavour. How are you going to use them in your dessert?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Let Biscoff Brownie Batter Cookie Cups paint mid-week blues, caramel
- Who wouldn’t love to indulge in the aroma of a whole lot of spice and a deep caramel flavour this Wednesday? If you are already drooling at the thought, here’s a recipe of Biscoff Brownie Batter Cookie Cups whose unique taste will surely conquer your drooping mid-week mood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Quick and easy one pot Spinach Mushroom Quiche
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Perfect Chocolate Raspberry Torte with chocolate drizzle, fresh fruit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Bring smiles to breakfast table with this scrumptious vegan French Toast
- No eggs? No problem! Whip up this Classic French Toast for breakfast today which turns out to be super good and delicious despite being vegan | Check out the recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High on spirits without the alcohol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have your cake and eat it too!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Let's make some creamy and luscious chocolate pudding from scratch: Recipe
- Make this decadent chocolate pudding at home. It will satiate your dessert cravings. The recipe is extremely easy and always results in a delicious outcome.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Bookmark this cinnamon roll chia pudding for a healthy Monday breakfast
- Are you a fit foodie, hunting for gluten free dessert or breakfast? Look no further as we bring to you a vegan treat with this recipe of cinnamon roll chia pudding that can also be served as a parfait and takes merely 5 minutes to prepare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Enjoy a cosy Sunday evening with Creamy Coconut Pasta and Crispy Tofu
- Looking for a vegan food that is packed with your favourite flavours? Try this recipe of Creamy Coconut Pasta with Crispy Tofu and add dollops of yum to your Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Sunday give health a chance with Shilpa Shetty’s Tomato Celery Juice recipe
- As you hang up your boots this Sunday and indulge in some self love, make sure to say ‘hi’ to immunity boosting and ‘goodbye’ to skin ageing with Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s super easy recipe of Tomato Celery Juice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pick your pickle and tickle your taste buds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Crispy and healthy Oven Baked Sweet Potato Fries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: A bowl of this Vegetable Thukpa feels like a warm hug on cold nights
- Try the easy recipe of Vegetable Thukpa tonight. This comfort food tastes divine all year long but it especially feels like a warm hug on cold winter nights.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Pilates? No, we prefer pie-lattes especially if its protein pumpkin pie
- It might be too late to call it a Thanksgiving hangover so let’s just blame it on the weekend and the last traces of winters as we give into sweet treats with this recipe of protein pumpkin pie | Check benefits inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Deciding what to make for dinner?Try these Burnt Chilli Garlic Noodles
- In the mood for something spicy for your dinner? Try these Burnt Chilli Garlic Noodles, they will satiate your taste buds and maybe even become your new favourite dish.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox