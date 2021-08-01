Recipe: Monsoons call for an exotic lunch of avocado egg salad rice cakes

Eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring and if you are looking for a light, fresh lunch idea that your whole family will love, avocado egg salad rice cakes are the best option to add all the missing colours to your Sunday. When life gives you avocados, make guacamole but when it rains, use the fruit to make avocado egg salad rice cakes.

A study at the University of Illinois College of Agriculture, consumer and environmental sciences had revealed that people who ate an avocado every day, as part of a meal, had a greater abundance of gut microbes that break down fibre and produce metabolites that support gut health. The daily consumers of avocado also had greater microbial diversity compared to people who did not receive the avocado meals.

On that healthy note, check out the super easy and mouthwatering recipe of avocado egg salad rice cakes below and thank us later:

Ingredients:

3 hard boiled eggs

1 whole avocado

2 tbsp avocado oil mayo

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

1/4 cup fresh dill

1/3 cup chives or green onion

1/3 tsp garlic salt

black pepper to taste

1/4 tsp Ajika seasoning to sprinkle on top

Method:

Mash up the hard-boiled eggs and avocado. You can use an egg slicer or a fork. Chop up cilantro, dill, green onion and add to the salad.

Add avocado oil mayo, garlic powder, salt and black pepper. Mix again and add the salad on top of rice cakes. Sprinkle with Ajika seasoning and enjoy!

(Recipe: Lyana, Instagram/healthymoodsf)

Benefits:

Avocado is rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, a host of vitamins and minerals including magnesium, B-6 and folate. Adding avocados in your daily diet can help improve gut health as the dietary fibre and monounsaturated fat in them impacts the microbes in the gastrointestinal system.

Apart from making one feel full and reducing blood cholesterol concentration, avocados consumption reduced bile acids and increased short-chain fatty acids. It is an energy-dense and nutrient-dense nicely packaged fruit that contains potassium and fibre that are important for health.

