Recipe: Never tried scones? Change that today with these Raspberry Scones

A definitively indulgent breakfast treats are all we crave to balm the soreness of a work day and guess we just hit the jackpot of fulfilled wishes as we stumbled upon this recipe of Raspberry Scones. Forget love! We’d rather fall in these scones that are tender, soft, flaky and studded with juicy raspberries with a biscuit-like center. Flavourful and crispy on the outside, there is a welcome tartness to these sweet treat of raspberry scones.

Never tried scones? Change that today with a plate of mouthwatering Raspberry Scones as our own Monday blues have “scone” away with the wind courtesy this recipe and now, we too swear by the Game of Scones.

Ingredients:

220g flour

2tsp baking powder

4tbsp sugar

120ml non-dairy milk

30g non-dairy yogurt

40g vegan cold butter

Raspberries

Method:

Preheat oven to 180°C. In a bowl, mix together flour, baking powder and sweetener until combined. Cut butter into small pieces and using a fork, mash it into the dry ingredients.

Mix milk and yogurt until smooth, add to the dough and mix, then fold in the raspberries. Shape into a circle and cut into triangles.

Bake for 20 minutes and allow to cool before adding icing. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Hanne, Instagram/https.hanne)

Benefits:

Apart from being a very good source of fiber and high in antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress, raspberries are low in calories but boast many nutrients. Their consumption helps reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other illnesses due to their antioxidant content.

They may positively impact blood sugar, improve arthritis, aid in weight loss and may also combat ageing. Though raspberries are best to eat after purchasing, they can also be frozen and enjoyed at any time of year with same healthy option.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter