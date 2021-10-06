Recipe: No Trouble Truffles are healthy, sugar-free, must-try energy snacks

Prepping up for festivities can be a lot of fun but roaming around under the sweltering sun can be a draining experience and that’s when we yearn for munchies. Since no festive celebration is complete without a perfect dessert, we set out on the quest for one that we could endlessly indulge on like a snack.

While we were looking for a homemade healthy dessert snack that is tasty and will boost our energy levels in a jiffy, we came across a recipe of sugar-free No Trouble Truffles that sorted our fitness woes and looked promising enough to satiate our hunger pangs. Check out their drool-worthy and super easy recipe below which will keep you coming back for more.

Ingredients:

1/3 Cup Sunflower Seeds

1/3 Cup Pumpkin Seeds

1/4 Cup Flax Seeds

1/2 Cup Oats

1/2 Cup Dried Cranberries

13 Seedless Dates

1 Tbsp Cinnamon Powder

Method:

Take a pan and dry roast the oats and the seeds on a low-medium flame for about 4-5 minutes. The oats should turn light brown in colour.

Put the toasted seeds, oats, cranberries, dates and cinnamon powder in a blender jar and blend until everything is well incorporated.

Take about a tbsp amount of this sticky mixture and make small balls. Your healthy sugar-free truffles are ready.

(Recipe: Del Monte)

Benefits:

Milled flaxseeds improve digestive health, lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol. They may benefit people with diabetes and also reduce the risk of cancer.

Oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious. Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full.

Due to their high nutrient and antioxidant content, cranberries are considered superfood that not only lower the risk of urinary tract infection (UTI) but also help prevent certain types of cancer, improve immune function and decrease blood pressure. They are rich in vitamin C that helps boost collagen production which improves the elasticity of the skin and also makes it soft, glowing and firm.

Dates are high in fiber which is important for our overall health. Apart from having an excellent nutrition profile, they benefit digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter