Recipe: Shrimp pesto penne packs herby and fresh flavours in just 20 minutes

We are currently on a seafood diet – we see food and eat it. While eating is a need, enjoying is an art and we are going to indulge in both of them this Thursday as we whip up a scrumptious platter of shrimp pesto penne.

Too tired to cook a meal this Thursday? Sweat no more as we got you covered with an easy and healthy recipe of shrimp pesto penne which can be tossed with some veggies and cooked pasta to lift up your drooping mood with its herby and fresh flavours in just 20 minutes.

Check out the recipe of shrimp pesto penne here:

Ingredients:

8 oz pasta of choice

1 lb shrimp

Olive oil for cooking

2 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

1 bell pepper, sliced

1/2 onion, sliced

2 cups baby spinach, packed

Ingredients for Cilantro Walnut Pesto:

2 cups cilantro, packed

1/2 cup almonds/walnuts

3 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

2 tablespoons lime juice

1/4 cup olive oil

Method:

Bring a pot of water and pinch of salt to boil. Cook pasta according to package instructions. Preheat large pan to low medium heat with olive oil and minced garlic, cook until fragrant, about 15 seconds. Add in onion and bell peppers to cook until soft. Remove from pan and leave to side. Add more olive oil to pan to cook shrimp until shrimp turns pink, then stir in veggies.

Stir in drained pasta and pesto. Top with red pepper flakes before serving!

(Recipe: Winnie L. Kison, Instagram/winniesbalance)

Benefits:

High in protein but low in calories, carbs and fat, shrimps make for a perfect diet food. As one of the most commonly consumed types of shellfish, shrimps are packed with high amounts of certain nutrients like as iodine and provide vitamins and minerals including selenium that is required for your daily needs and helps promote heart health while reducing inflammation.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter