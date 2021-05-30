Recipe: Stress cannot exist in the presence of these Oatmeal Crème Pies

The Covid-19 lockdown has made most of us become in-house chefs who keep replacing back store-bought items with healthy homemade ones and adding to that list are these Oatmeal Crème Pies. May the pies be in your flavour this new work week and to ensure that, here’s a recipe of soft, chewy, healthy and delicious Oatmeal Crème Pies that are sandwiched together with delicious vanilla buttercream to create the perfect dessert which you can keep ready ahead of Monday and let them become your snack time favourite.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup (22g) oats

1 scoop (31g) gourmet vanilla (you can substitute with ¼ cup of 22g oats)

1 tbsp (14g) brown sugar

Splash of vanilla

1 tbsp (16g) peanut butter (you can substitute with 1 tbsp butter)

1 egg/flax egg

Pinch of salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Ingredients for filling:

1/3 cup (80g) vanilla yogurt

1 tbsp (9g) protein powder or coconut flour

Method:

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Mix all of your ingredients together. On an oiled baking tray, divide and place batter into 6 cookie shapes. Bake for 6-7 minutes, or until golden brown, and let them sit for 5 minutes.

Add the filling ingredients together. Spread the filling on one cookie, and top with another cookie. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Instagram/tracesoats)

Benefits:

Oats don't contain any gluten instead, have more protein and fiber than regular flour. Apart from being rich in antioxidants and being incredibly nutritious, oats can improve blood sugar control, can lower cholesterol levels and protects LDL Cholesterol from damage.

Its soluble fiber beta-glucan aids in digestion, keeps the stomach satiated, keeps hunger pangs at bay while keeping one full. Hence, they are suitable for weight loss.

Peanut butter too may help with weight loss and boost heart health when eaten in moderation and as part of an overall healthful diet. Rich in a variety of nutrients peanut butter can reduce the risk of breast disease, manage blood sugar levels and aide in bodybuilding when eaten a swoopful or two per day, as per your doctor or dietitian’s consult.

