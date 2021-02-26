Recipe: Tantalise your tastebuds with this Burmese Khow Suey

Khow Suey is a traditional Burmese noodle soup and is usually made with egg noodles, be it with vegetables, chicken or beef, served up in a rich and flavour-packed, pale yellow coconut milk curry or soup. However, if one asks what or favourite part of Khow Suey is, it has to be the varied and interesting condiments that go on top of the dish right before serving including: spring onion, fried onion, fried garlic, peanuts, coriander, mint and lemon wedges to name a few. While this recipe for Khow Suey will take you a couple of hours at least to make, it will be well worth it in the end. Since this dish requires a lot of effort, you could actually cook the elements separately

Ingredients

Curry

1 Onion medium-sized

1 tbsp Ginger chopped

1 tbsp Garlic chopped

2 Red chillies de-seeded

2 tsp Cumin seeds

1 tsp Turmeric powder

3 tbsp Gram flour/ Besan

3 cups Coconut milk 2 cups second milk and 1 cup first milk

2 cup Chopped vegetables I used carrot, pumpkin and French beans

Salt to taste

1 tbsp Sugar

Noodles

2 ounces Noodles of your choice I used Soba noodles

1 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Condiments

2 Onions large

20-25 Garlic cloves

½ cup Peanuts

½ cup Coriander chopped

½ cup Spring onion chopped

2 tbsp Chilly flakes

5 to 6 Lemon wedges

Oil to fry

Instructions

Curry

Soak the red chilies for about 10 minutes.

In a mixer, add the chopped onions, ginger, garlic, chilies, cumin seeds, and turmeric. Add 1/2 cup water and blitz.

Heat a pan, and dry roast the gram flour for 3-4 minutes until fragrant.

Add the paste to the pan and combine. Cook for about 2 minutes. At this point, your gram flour might get a bit lumpy. Mix in the spices well and turn the heat off.

Cool the mixture slightly, transfer to the mixer, and blitz again to a very smooth paste.

Transfer this back to the pan, add the chopped vegetables, and about 3 cups water. Mix well and bring to a boil. Season with salt and sugar, simmer, and cook on medium-high heat for 15 minutes.

Add the second milk of coconut, mix well, and cook for another 15 minutes.

Pour in the first milk of coconut, mix, turn off the heat and let it sit for 10 minutes before serving.

Noodles

Bring a pot of water to boil, add a pinch of salt and cook your noodles as per the instructions on the packet. Since I used Soba noodles, I ran them under cold water to avoid them from sticking together.

Heat oil in a pan, toss your noodles with some salt and set aside in a serving bowl.

Condiments

Peel and chop one onion into chunky pieces. Soak in cold water for 15-20 minutes to get rid of the raw smell. Drain and set aside.

Slice the other onion as equally as possible. Heat oil for deep frying in a kadhai. Add the onions and fry until brown. Blot on the kitchen towel and set aside.

Repeat the same for garlic. Make sure you chop them in equal pieces so that the frying process is uniform.

Scoop out some of the curry into a bowl, add the noodles, and add the condiments of your choice. Slurp up this delicious bowl of goodness, and enjoy with company or by yourself.

(Recipe courtesy Chomp Slurrp Burp)