Recipe: Tantalise your tastebuds with this Burmese Khow Suey
Khow Suey is a traditional Burmese noodle soup and is usually made with egg noodles, be it with vegetables, chicken or beef, served up in a rich and flavour-packed, pale yellow coconut milk curry or soup. However, if one asks what or favourite part of Khow Suey is, it has to be the varied and interesting condiments that go on top of the dish right before serving including: spring onion, fried onion, fried garlic, peanuts, coriander, mint and lemon wedges to name a few. While this recipe for Khow Suey will take you a couple of hours at least to make, it will be well worth it in the end. Since this dish requires a lot of effort, you could actually cook the elements separately
Ingredients
Curry
1 Onion medium-sized
1 tbsp Ginger chopped
1 tbsp Garlic chopped
2 Red chillies de-seeded
2 tsp Cumin seeds
1 tsp Turmeric powder
3 tbsp Gram flour/ Besan
3 cups Coconut milk 2 cups second milk and 1 cup first milk
2 cup Chopped vegetables I used carrot, pumpkin and French beans
Salt to taste
1 tbsp Sugar
Noodles
2 ounces Noodles of your choice I used Soba noodles
1 tbsp oil
Salt to taste
Condiments
2 Onions large
20-25 Garlic cloves
½ cup Peanuts
½ cup Coriander chopped
½ cup Spring onion chopped
2 tbsp Chilly flakes
5 to 6 Lemon wedges
Oil to fry
Instructions
Curry
Soak the red chilies for about 10 minutes.
In a mixer, add the chopped onions, ginger, garlic, chilies, cumin seeds, and turmeric. Add 1/2 cup water and blitz.
Heat a pan, and dry roast the gram flour for 3-4 minutes until fragrant.
Add the paste to the pan and combine. Cook for about 2 minutes. At this point, your gram flour might get a bit lumpy. Mix in the spices well and turn the heat off.
Cool the mixture slightly, transfer to the mixer, and blitz again to a very smooth paste.
Transfer this back to the pan, add the chopped vegetables, and about 3 cups water. Mix well and bring to a boil. Season with salt and sugar, simmer, and cook on medium-high heat for 15 minutes.
Add the second milk of coconut, mix well, and cook for another 15 minutes.
Pour in the first milk of coconut, mix, turn off the heat and let it sit for 10 minutes before serving.
Noodles
Bring a pot of water to boil, add a pinch of salt and cook your noodles as per the instructions on the packet. Since I used Soba noodles, I ran them under cold water to avoid them from sticking together.
Heat oil in a pan, toss your noodles with some salt and set aside in a serving bowl.
Condiments
Peel and chop one onion into chunky pieces. Soak in cold water for 15-20 minutes to get rid of the raw smell. Drain and set aside.
Slice the other onion as equally as possible. Heat oil for deep frying in a kadhai. Add the onions and fry until brown. Blot on the kitchen towel and set aside.
Repeat the same for garlic. Make sure you chop them in equal pieces so that the frying process is uniform.
Scoop out some of the curry into a bowl, add the noodles, and add the condiments of your choice. Slurp up this delicious bowl of goodness, and enjoy with company or by yourself.
(Recipe courtesy Chomp Slurrp Burp)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: This Yogurt Parfait is the perfect simple and healthy on-the-go snack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Delicious and hearty Chicken Tortilla Soup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Expand your palate with this delicious and light Vanilla Mille Feuille
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Try this scrumptious Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata for at-home brunch
- A perfect healthy brunch doesn’t exis… oh hello, Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata! What’s better than cheddar cheese? Well clearly, it’s the super easy recipe of Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata which is loaded with vitamins and minerals. Read health benefits of this scrumptious meal inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Let Biscoff Brownie Batter Cookie Cups paint mid-week blues, caramel
- Who wouldn’t love to indulge in the aroma of a whole lot of spice and a deep caramel flavour this Wednesday? If you are already drooling at the thought, here’s a recipe of Biscoff Brownie Batter Cookie Cups whose unique taste will surely conquer your drooping mid-week mood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Quick and easy one pot Spinach Mushroom Quiche
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Perfect Chocolate Raspberry Torte with chocolate drizzle, fresh fruit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Bring smiles to breakfast table with this scrumptious vegan French Toast
- No eggs? No problem! Whip up this Classic French Toast for breakfast today which turns out to be super good and delicious despite being vegan | Check out the recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High on spirits without the alcohol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have your cake and eat it too!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This vegan Pho recipe will change your mind about Vietnamese Noodle Soup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Let's make some creamy and luscious chocolate pudding from scratch: Recipe
- Make this decadent chocolate pudding at home. It will satiate your dessert cravings. The recipe is extremely easy and always results in a delicious outcome.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Bookmark this cinnamon roll chia pudding for a healthy Monday breakfast
- Are you a fit foodie, hunting for gluten free dessert or breakfast? Look no further as we bring to you a vegan treat with this recipe of cinnamon roll chia pudding that can also be served as a parfait and takes merely 5 minutes to prepare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Enjoy a cosy Sunday evening with Creamy Coconut Pasta and Crispy Tofu
- Looking for a vegan food that is packed with your favourite flavours? Try this recipe of Creamy Coconut Pasta with Crispy Tofu and add dollops of yum to your Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Sunday give health a chance with Shilpa Shetty’s Tomato Celery Juice recipe
- As you hang up your boots this Sunday and indulge in some self love, make sure to say ‘hi’ to immunity boosting and ‘goodbye’ to skin ageing with Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s super easy recipe of Tomato Celery Juice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox