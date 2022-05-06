Recipe: Tick taste and health with this dessert of Mango mousse hazelnut crumble

Sometimes, the perfect mid-week needs a whole mango to be kept entirely for oneself and eaten in one sitting unless you are whipping it into a bright and creamy mousse to satiate your sweet cravings. There is nothing more satisfying than indulging in a pulpy, soft, juicy and luscious mango desserts during the sweltering summer heat and that is when this Mango mousse with hazelnut crumble comes as a chilled and sweet relief.

Summers are for mangoes and nostalgia and as we enjoy the mystical and fascinating king of fruits for a limited time of the year, we decided to make the most of it with some special recipe that is easy to make from scratch and with no cooking required. Check out the recipe of Mango mousse with hazelnut crumble below and tick taste and health for the day.

Ingredients for mango mousse:

White chocolate-135g

Cream-310g

Mango purée-55g

Method for mango mousse:

In a stand mixer, whisk cream and gradually add melted white chocolate. Add mango purée in the cream and white chocolate mixture and whip until it is light fluffy. Pour the mixture in glass jars and refrigerate. Garnish with hazelnut crumble and top it off with luscious diced mango and enjoy!

Ingredients for hazelnut crumble:

Butter-36g

Hazelnut paste (100%)-14g

Granulated sugar-50g

All purpose flour-50g

Hazelnut flour -50g

Method for hazelnut crumble:

Mix the softened butter, hazelnut paste and the granulated sugar in a stand mixer (paddle attachment). Add all purpose flour and the hazelnut flour to the mixer until all the ingredients are well combined.

Freeze for few hours and then process. Transfer the crumble to sheet pans and bake at 170 degrees Celsius for 25 minutes. Once the crumble has cooled, store until needed.

Crunchy and sweet, this mango dessert is sure to get stuck in your mind for long.

(Recipe: Chef Mahek Sugandh)

Benefits:

It’s that time of year again when cravings for mango delights are at an all time high as the mango season has finally arrived and apart from being a delicious fruit, the immense health benefits of the tropical fruit can’t be looked over. Unless consumed excessively, there are no side effects of eating mangoes which are high in vitamin C, helps cleanse skin from deep inside, treat pores and gives a glow to the skin.

Their Vitamin C content helps to produce skin protein – collagen. The fruit is essential in making hair healthy courtesy its vitamin A and keratin content that encourages hair growth and health, helps protect cells from harmful radicals owing to its several antioxidants, helps in reducing facial wrinkles and avoiding loose skin and is also rich in nutrients like Vitamin K, potassium and magnesium.