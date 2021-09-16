Recipe: Try this herbal smoothie to get relief from period cramps

If you are a smoothie-lover, you may have experimented with different flavours and combinations to satiate your taste buds. There are infinite variations of smoothies that you could try your hands at. So how about adding a herbal twist to your glass and prepare something which could also bring relief during your periods?

During periods, the womb tends to contract and relax to shed the built-up lining. Many women experience nausea, vomiting, and headaches along with cramps. So, if you are one of those who experience period cramps regularly, this recipe is worth giving a shot.

Fitness enthusiasts and health conscious people are increasingly adding herbs to their curries, drinks, and smoothies to reap their many benefits. There are many herbs that reduce inflammation, balance hormones and reduce stress levels, which is beneficial in tackling the menstrual pain.

Clinical nutritionist Avantii Deshpaande shares a healthy smoothie recipe that may soothe your menstrual pain and bring a smile to your face.

"Smoothies offer a lot of flexibility, which means you can easily make the best smoothie for period cramps by combining ingredients that are anti-inflammatory, detox-friendly and gut-friendly all in one mug," says Deshpande.

"In this post I’m showing you exactly how to do that by sharing one of my favorite smoothie recipes that soothes menstrual pain," she adds.

Ingredients:

Almonds

Mejdool Khajur

Shatavari Powder

Ashwagandha powder

Method

Mix these ingredients with 250 ml water and your favourite fruit and blend them thoroughly. Enjoy your drink!

Benefits

Benefits of shatavari:

This amazing Ayurvedic herb also known as asparagus racemosus is known to balance hormones and has wonderful antioxidant properties. It also reduces anxiety and is also recommended as a good galactogauge which enhances milk production in lactating females.

Benefits of ashwagandha

Ashwagandha or withania somnifera is amazing for brain and reduces cortisol levels. It also improves muscle built-up, enhances fertility and reduces inflammation.

