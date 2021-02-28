IND USA
Recipe: Welcome summer with a delicious dinner of Cilantro Lime Chicken(Instagram/eatinghealthytoday)
recipe

Recipe: Welcome summer nights with a delicious dinner of Cilantro Lime Chicken

  • Running out of dinner options? Try this crispy and mouthwatering Cilantro Lime Chicken which is easy to prep, too healthy to miss and takes a Mediterranean twist. Check recipe inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:39 PM IST

Blame it on the early Monday blues settling in but we were running out of dinner options to cook this Sunday when we came across a recipe of Cilantro Lime Chicken. If you too hunt easy recipes like us, treat yourself to this crispy and mouthwatering Cilantro Lime Chicken which is easy to prep too healthy to miss.

Oozing with tons of flavours, this dinner dish is rubbed in a few warm spices and takes on a delicious Mediterranean twist with its bold, saucy and fall-apart tender chicken. Check out the recipe of Cilantro Lime Chicken here:

Ingredients:

8 Boneless skinless chicken breasts about 2 lbs.

For marinade

2/3 bunch fresh cilantro

zest of 1 lime

3 Tbsp lime juice about 2 limes

3 cloves garlic chopped

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

Optional Garnishes:

Cilantro leaves

Lime wedges

Method:

Combine all the marinade ingredients to a blender or food processor and pulse until it forms a smooth mixture.

Add chicken breast to a large freezer-safe sealable bag, followed by the marinade. Press the air out of the bag and seal it tightly. Now gently press to the marinade around the chicken cutlets to coat well.

Allow it to marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour to overnight. Marinating overnight will enhance the juiciness and flavor of the chicken.

Next, brush the grill or a heavy-bottomed pan with some oil and heat over medium-high heat. Place the marinated chicken breast onto the hot grill.

Grill without moving them around, about 5 minutes on each side, or until charred and cooked through.

Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves and serve with lime wedges if desired. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Instagram/ eatinghealthytoday)

Benefits:

Chicken breasts are one of the best foods for protein which aides in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, gray hair, high cholesterol, and diabetes.

Consuming chicken breasts boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

