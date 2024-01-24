Republic Day 2024 special: 3 sweet and savoury tricolour dishes to enjoy

One of the most important days in the history of free India, Republic Day is celebrated every year since January 26, 1950, to commemorate establishment of the country as a sovereign democratic republic. On this day, every heart is filled with pride and patriotism, as the President of India unfurls the tricolour flag at Kartavya Path. Republic Day is also about expressing love for our nation in different ways and infusing the colours of our national flag in various activities. People make tricolour dishes, badges, art and craft, drawings, decorations, among a host of other things. (Also read | Republic Day 2024: 5 creative decor ideas to infuse patriotic vibes into your home)

Republic Day is also about expressing love for our nation in different ways and infusing the colours of our national flag in various activities.