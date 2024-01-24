Republic Day 2024 special: 3 sweet and savoury tricolour dishes to enjoy
One of the most important days in the history of free India, Republic Day is celebrated every year since January 26, 1950, to commemorate establishment of the country as a sovereign democratic republic. On this day, every heart is filled with pride and patriotism, as the President of India unfurls the tricolour flag at Kartavya Path. Republic Day is also about expressing love for our nation in different ways and infusing the colours of our national flag in various activities. People make tricolour dishes, badges, art and craft, drawings, decorations, among a host of other things. (Also read | Republic Day 2024: 5 creative decor ideas to infuse patriotic vibes into your home)
If you too are planning a Republic Day special recipe for your friends and family, here're three ways to pay ode to the tricolour that represents hope and sentiments of Indian citizens.
1. Tricolour Soya Chaap
Ingredients
Soya Chaap – 3 units
For Marination
Orange marinating:
Hund curd - 20 gm
Kashmiri red chilli powder – 5 gm
Garam masala – 3 to 5 gm
Ginger garlic paste – 5 gm
Turmeric powder – 3 gm
Salt to taste
Dry fenugreek leaves powder – 1 gram
Mustard oil 5 ml
Green Marinating:
Hung Curd – 20 gm
Green red chilli paste – 3 gm
Coriander & mint Paste – 90 gm
Garam Masala – 3 to 5 gm
Ginger Garlic Paste – 5 gm
Turmeric Powder – 3 gm
Lime juice – 10 ml
White pepper powder – 1 pinch
Salt to taste
Mustard oil 5 ml
White Marinating:
Hung curd – 30 grams
Cashew paste – 20 grams
Processed cheese (kneaded & Made into Smooth paste) – 20 grams
Green cardamom powder – 2 grams
Salt to taste
White pepper powder – to taste
Method:
For orange marination:
- Mix together all the ingredients like hung curd, Kashmiri red chilli powder, garam masala, ginger garlic paste, turmeric powder, salt, dry fenugreek leaves powder, mustard oil.
- Marinate one unit of soya chaap into the orange marination for 25 minutes.
For green marination:
- Mix together the ingredients - hung curd, green red chilli paste, coriander and mint paste, garam masala, ginger garlic paste, turmeric powder, lime juice, white pepper powder, salt & mustard oil.
- Marinate another 1 unit of soya chaap into the green marination for 25 minutes.
For white marination-
- Hung curd, cashew paste, processed cheese, green cardamom powder, salt, & white pepper powder.
- Marinate the remaining 1 unit of soya chaap into the white marination for 25 minutes.
Note: Do not throw away the excess marination.
- On a hot griller drizzle some mustard oil and cook the marinated chaps over it, till it attains the grill marks.
- Serve it hot with green chutney or the same excess marination can be used as a sauce.
2. Tricolour Panna Cotta
Ingredients:
Milk – 80 ml
Heavy cream – 590 ml
Sugar – 120 gm
Orange flavoured gelatin – 8 gm
Kiwi flavoured gelatin – 8 gm
Unflavoured gelatin – 8 gm
Vanilla extract - 2 ml
Method
- Divide the 80 ml milk into approximately 3 equal parts.
- Add the orange flavoured gelatin in one part, kiwi into another and unflavoured gelatin along with vanilla extract to the third part.
- In a saucepan, stir together the heavy cream and sugar, and set over medium heat. Bring to a full boil.
- Divide the full cream and sugar boiled mixture into 3 equal parts.
- Take one part of the cream and add the orange bloomed gelatin. Take another part and mix together the kiwi bloomed gelatin and the third part to unflavoured gelatin with vanilla extract.
- In a round mould pour in the kiwi mixture to form a base and refrigerate for 10 minutes.
- Later pour in the vanilla flavoured mixture, again allow it to set for 10 minutes.
- Repeat the same with orange flavoured mixture.
- Refrigerate it for 2-3 hours and later demould it.
- Serve it chilled.
3. Tricoloured Mousse Tart
Ingredients
Whipping cream – 150 gm
Pista flavoured choco callets – 50 gm
Orange flavoured choco callets – 50 gm
White chocolate – 50 gm
Cream cheese – 120 gm
Caster sugar – 15 gm
Tart shell- 1
Method
- Divide the whipped cream in to 3 parts of 50 gm each.
- Divide the cream cheese into 3 parts of 40 gm each.
- Divide the caster sugar into 3 parts of 5 gm each.
- Separately beat each part of cream cheese with 5 gm of sugar. Beat it until light and fluffy.
- On a double boiler, melt each chocolate separately and keep it aside.
- Take one part of the whipped cream and add the pista flavoured melted chocolate. Add the melted white chocolate to the second part and orange flavoured chocolate to the third part. (flavoured ganache)
- Take one part of the beaten cream cheese and add the pista ganache to it. Mix it well to form a smooth Mousse.
- Repeat the same with orange ganache and white chocolate ganache. The 3 different mousse are ready.
- Take 3 piping bags and pour each mousse into a different piping bag.
- Take the tart shell and pipe out the mousse in a tart forming 3 parts of 3 colours.
- Chill it for 30 to 40 minutes and serve it chilled.
(Recipes by Chef Ishijyot Surri, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited)