A Mutton Seekh Kebab Roll is a delightful and flavourful fusion of traditional Indian kebabs and modern street food that starts with succulent and finely minced mutton seekh kebabs, prepared with a medley of aromatic spices and herbs that impart a smoky and irresistible taste. The kebabs are then wrapped in a soft and fluffy flatbread, often accompanied by a layer of tangy yogurt-based sauce, crunchy lettuce, sliced onions and a zesty drizzle of mint chutney. Roll in flavour this monsoon night and whip up Mutton Seekh Kebab Roll for dinner (Photo by Chef Akhil Multani)

The combination of tender mutton seekh kebabs and the freshness of the accompanying ingredients creates a mouthwatering culinary experience. Perfect for on-the-go indulgence or a satisfying meal, the Mutton Seekh Kebab Roll offers a delightful blend of textures and flavours that will leave you craving more of this tantalizing street food delight.

The word "seekh" refers to the skewer used during the cooking process. The combination of tender mutton and the perfect blend of spices gives these kebabs a smoky and savoury taste that is hard to resist and often served with mint chutney, sliced onions, and a squeeze of lemon, Mutton Seekh Kebab Roll offers a delightful and satisfying experience for those seeking the bold and rich flavours of Indian cuisine.

Whether enjoyed as a snack, appetiser or main course, this kebab roll is sure to leave a lasting impression on any food enthusiast's palate. Check out its recipe below and thank us later!

Ingredients:

Mutton Keema - 500 Gms Garlic - 5 Gms Ginger - 5 Gms Salt - 2 Gms Coriander Powder - 2 Gms Crush Jeera - 2 Gms Garam Masala - 2 Gms Green Chilly Chopped - 2 Gms Haldi - 3 Gms Red Chilly Powder - 3 Gms Green Cardamom Powder - 3 Gms

Method:

Mix all the mentioned Ingredients in a bowl and mix them as though you are kneading dough. Make the mixture into a ball and lightly cover with oil to prevent the meat from getting dry.

Marinate the meat overnight for at least 4 hours so that the flavors are embedded in the meat. To cook this we place it on the Tandoor Skewer and shape it and cook it in the tandoor for 10 mins or till cooked.

Baste with butter once cooked topped with a little masala and serve with Green Chutney. For the uninitiated, basting is a cooking technique that involves cooking meat with either its own juices or some type of preparation such as a sauce or marinade and it helps to moisten foods, especially meat, at intervals with a liquid (such as melted butter, fat or pan drippings) especially during the cooking process to prevent drying and add flavour.

Chef Tip:

Once all the ingredients are mixed you can make a small patty and cook it on the pan to be able to check the salt and flavor of the meat. If you don’t have a tandoor you can use wooden skewers. Skewer the meat, cook on the pan and then finish cooking in the oven. It’s a makeshift arrangement but still works.

(Recipe: Chef Akhil Multani)

