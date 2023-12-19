Samosa to dosa, lip-smacking jowar recipes for your winter indulgence

Jowar or sorghum, the ancient grain has been gaining approval in modern diets thanks to its nutrient-rich profile and a range of health benefits. Gluten-free and high in resistant starch, jowar can work wonders in controlling chronic disease symptoms. A storehouse of fibre, B-complex vitamins like thiamine, riboflavin, vitamin B6, and other important minerals, jowar can help balance blood sugar levels and keep cholesterol in check. The versatility of jowar is truly remarkable, as it can be transformed into various culinary delights including roti, upma, salad, soup, or porridge. As awareness grows, more people are recognizing the manifold benefits that jowar brings to the table. Vegans can greatly benefit from sorghum as it's a good source of plant-based proteins. Antioxidants such as flavonoids help to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in our body. (Also read | Superfood in news: 7 millets that were all the rage in 2023) A storehouse of fibre, B-complex vitamins like thiamine, riboflavin, vitamin B6, and other important minerals, jowar can help balance blood sugar levels and keep cholesterol in check(Pinterest)

With millets increasingly becoming popular, here're delicious jowar recipes to include in your diet this winter, as recommended by Ankita Jaiswal, Owner, Brio Art House & Café.

1. Jowar Samosa

Ingredients

Sorghum flour - 1 cup

Maida - 1 cup

Potatoes - 1 cup

Boiled peas

Onions

Green chillies and curry leaves as required

Method

• Take one cup of sorghum flour and one cup of maida.

• Mix well and add the required amount of water to make dough.

• Make small chapati balls and spread the dough with a roller stick and cut it into half.

• Mash boiled potatoes, add chopped onions, green chilies and curry leaves.

• Make seasoning with chopped onions, green chilies, curry leaves and boiled mashed potatoes, boiled peas and salt to taste.

• Fill the above mixture in each half and fold in triangular shape and deep fry.

• Serve hot with tomato sauce or chutney.

2. Jowar Khichdi

Ingredients

Sorghum khichdi rawa - 1 cup

Moong dal: 1⁄2 cup

Mustard seeds

Chopped onions

Green chillies

Tomato

Curry leaves

Ginger garlic paste

Turmeric powder

Salt and water - as required.

Method

• Soak green moong dal and sorghum rawa for 15 minutes.

• Season with mustard seeds, onion, green chillies, ginger garlic paste, tomatoes, curry leaves and turmeric powder.

• Add sufficient water and salt, cook at low flame till it is cooked properly and serve hot.

3. Jowar Coconut Biscuits

Ingredients

Dehulled sorghum flour

Wheat flour

Skimmed milk powder

Salt

Ammonia

Desiccated coconut

Egg

Baking powder, fat, sugar, vanilla essence and salt.

Method

• Creaming of fat and sugar is done in a planetary mixer for 30 minutes.

• Then add flour, half of the desiccated coconut and other ingredients to the creamed mixture.

• Make the mixture into a soft dough.

• Roll the dough.

• Sprinkle the rest of the coconut powder on the rolled sheet.

• Now cut the dough into molds.

• Bake the molds at 1500 F for 15- 20 minutes.

• Then cool for some time and pack.

4. Jowar Dosa

Ingredients

Sorghum grain - 3 cups

Black gram dal - 1 cup

Salt and oil (for shallow fry)

Method

• Grind the soaked sorghum grain and black gram dal together into a fine batter. Add salt for taste and allow it for fermentation.

• Apply a teaspoon of oil on the pre- heated dosa making tawa and pour the batter on it, spread with a scoop into a thin round shape. Fry till crisp dosa is obtained.

• Serve hot with chutney.

5. Jowar Pancake

Ingredients

Sorghum flour-2 cups

Non-fat dry milk powder - 1/2 cup

Baking powder

Sugar

Salt

Eggs

Oil and water - as required.

Method

• Combine dry ingredients in a bowl.

• Stir in eggs, oil and water in another bowl.

• Mix both the mixtures well.

• Drop by spoonfuls onto a hot griddle and cook until golden brown, turning once.

Note: If you like thinner pancakes add more water or add some applesauce.