Spice up your meals with red chutney. Recipe inside

Who doesn’t love the red chutney as the side dish? For all the dosa and the idli lovers, red chutney is the sole reason of ordering the breakfast dish. The goodness of channa dal and tamarind, mixed with the lip-smacking flavours of coconut helps in spicing up the meal. Red chutney is used in food items, as a side pickle or something to simply keep having and treating your tastebuds with.

A day back, Chef Kunal Kapur shared a super easy recipe of red chutney and showed us how to make it at home. However, there is a caution of making this at home - "Making this chutney will make you addicted to making it again and again,” he wrote. Well, we agree. It's super easy and unanimously loved for its range of flavours. So why not?

Ingredients:

Oil – 5tbsp

Sesame seeds (optional) – 2 tbsp

Onion chopped or sambhar onions – ½ cup

Garlic cloves – 6 nos

Curry leaves – handful

Grated coconut – 1 cup

Dry red chilli Kashmiri or Byadagi (soaked) – 8-10nos

Tamarind – a small piece

Roasted channa dal – 3tbsp

Salt – to taste

Water – ½ cup (approx)

Method:

In a pan, heat oil and add sesame seeds. Site and cook for a minute. Then add chopped onions, garlic and curry leaves. Cook for some time before removing the heat and adding these to a jar. Then add grated coconut, dry red chilli (soaked for an hour), tamarind, roasted channa dal, salt and water to the jar. Grind the mixture to a coarse paste. Refrigerate and consume the chutney fresh with other foot items. It can be refrigerated for two days and consumed.

Health benefits:

The red chutney's components come with multiple health benefits. Tamarind, a rich source of magnesium and calcium, helps in preventing osteoporosis and bone fractures. Channa dal is loaded with antioxidants, which helps in reducing the inflammation in the heart. Coconuts, rich in copper and iron, helps in forming red blood cells.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)

