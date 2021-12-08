Recipe: Dhingri Kofta with Dill Chutney to boost tastebuds with health benefits

Kofte are meatballs that are mostly served with a creamy gravy which is made rich and delicious by addition of malai (cream) but we have a recipe of Dhingri Kofta with Dill Chutney which got even the vegetarians in the house sorted. While kofta or kofte ideally refer to meatballs, India prides in its own vegetarian version of koftas that are either made with cottage cheese/paneer or with vegetables like potato, bottle gourd or raw banana.

However, we are giving it a more exotic touch this Wednesday as we try to whip up mushrooms as kofte. This winter, get cosy and enjoy the umami goodness of mushrooms in kofta style at home with a mouth-watering recipe of Dhingri Kofta and Dill Chutney that is packed with health benefits.

Ingredients:

Button mushrooms – 200 gms (approximately 12 mushroom caps)

Medium onion – 1 no (finely chopped)

Garlic - 1 teaspoon finely chopped

Groundnut oil - ½ litre

Crushed black pepper – ½ teaspoon

Coriander leaves (few sprigs)– finely chopped

Green chillies – ½ teaspoon (finely chopped)

Chilli flakes – ¼ teaspoon

Processed cheese – 100 gms

Salt – to taste

Ingredients for first coating:

Refined flour for dry coat

Refined flour – 100 gms

Salt - to taste

Crushed pepper – ¼ teaspoon

Water – 150 ml

Ingredients for second coating:

Breadcrumbs – 150 gms

Ingredients for the accompanying sauce:

Yogurt – 150 gms

Dill leaves – 2 teaspoon (finely chopped)

Green chillies – ½ teaspoon (finely chopped)

Groundnut oil – 2 tsp

Crushed pepper – ¼ teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Sugar – 2 teaspoons

Method:

First rinse and wipe dry about 400 grams white button mushrooms. Break each stalk from the mushroom. Keep the stalks as well as the mushroom caps aside. Chop the stalks finely. Chop 1 medium onion and 4 to 5 medium flakes of garlic.

Heat 1 tablespoon of Godrej Groundnut Oil in a pan. Add finely chopped garlic. Saute the garlic for some seconds then add the chopped onions. Saute the onions until light golden brown.. Now add the finely chopped mushroom stalks.

Saute on a medium flame. The mushrooms would first release some moisture or water. Saute till the mushroom mixture is dried and there is no water or moisture.

Add crushed black pepper, finely chopped green chillies and finely chopped coriander leaves. After the mixture cools down, add grated processed cheese and salt to taste. The stuffing is ready.

Method for the first coating:

Prepare a batter with refined flour, water. Add salt and crushed pepper and keep for resting. We will need 2 mushroom caps. Stuff the Mushroom cap with the stuffing prepared and then cover the stuffing with the second mushroom cap.

Do this with the remaining mushroom caps. Coat the stuffed mushrooms with batter and breadcrumbs. Dip the Stuffed mushrooms in flour and then into batter.

Roll them in breadcrumbs. (If you require your coating to be thick you can repeat the procedure). Heat groundnut oil for deep frying. When hot deep fry the mushrooms bombs until the coating goes golden brown in colour.

Serve the mushroom bombs with yogurt dill sauce.

Method for yogurt dill sauce:

Add sugar, salt, crushed pepper to the yogurt and whisk it free of lumps. Heat oil. Add green chillies and dill leaves. Saute for a few seconds. Pour over the yogurt and mix well.

(Recipe: Chef Aniket VSarode, Godrej Vikhroli Cucina)

Benefits:

Mushrooms are rich in selenium antioxidant that help reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer by protecting the body from damaging free radicals that can cause such medical conditions. Apart from boosting your immune system, mushrooms protect one against damage from aging and even boost sleep with high levels of vitamin D, selenium and potassium.

