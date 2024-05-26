 Summer coolers: Beat the heat with Melon Slush and Jamun Syrup; check recipes inside - Hindustan Times
Summer coolers: Beat the heat with Melon Slush and Jamun Syrup; check recipes inside

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
May 26, 2024 08:20 PM IST

Here are two easy and fun recipes for preparing summer coolers at home to keep ourselves hydrated. Take a look at the recipes here.

The scorching heat of summer is draining the body of energy. It is important to keep the body hydrated. Many states are having the effect of heat waves – it is affecting the health of people. Authorities have issued warnings on ensuring safety and staying hydrated. Health experts have recommended staying indoors during daytime and avoiding heavy exercises. It is important to keep sipping water and fruit juices to keep the body cool and hydrated. As we get through the impact of heatwaves and the summer season, we can also use the summer fruits to make tasty coolers at home that are fun to make and hydrating for the body. We have curated two summer cooler recipes that you can easily make at home.

Check recipes of Melon Slush and Jamun Syrup here.(Unsplash)
Check recipes of Melon Slush and Jamun Syrup here.(Unsplash)

Melon Slush:

Ingredients:

2 medium melons, peeled, cut into big cubes and chilled

½ cup orange squash

Ice cubes as required

Method:

In a blender, take small pieces of melon and blend. Then add orange squash and blend it with the melon juice. Add ice cubes into the blender and blend everything together. Serve chilled in juice glasses.

Jamun Syrup:

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups Jawa plump (jamun), deseeded

2 cups water

½ cup sugar

1 lemon, halved

Salt to taste

Method:

Heat a pan and add the jamuns to it. Add water and let it shimmer. Gently mash the jamuns in the pan. Add sugar to it and continue to shimmer. Switch off the heat and add the juice of half of lemon to it and stir continuously. Set the mixture aside for some time and let it cool down. Then add the mixture to a blender and blend to a fine consistency. Strain the mixture through a fine strainer and store it in an airtight container. To make the jamun fizz, add two tablespoons of jamun syrup to a glass, add black salt and top it with chilled soda. Garnish with mint leaves and serve chilled.

(Recipes: Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef)

