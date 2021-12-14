Tea Day 2021: Say ‘cheers’ to health with Tulsi, Jaggery or Detox tea recipes

In 2019, the United Nations declared May 21 as International Tea Day to “promote and foster collective actions to implement activities in favour of the sustainable production and consumption of tea and raise awareness of its importance in fighting hunger and poverty.” However, the first International Tea Day was celebrated in New Delhi in 2005 and ever since then apart from India, many tea producing countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Uganda and Tanzania have been celebrating the day on December 15.

As we gear up for the International Tea Day this Wednesday, what better way to brush aside mid-week blues than with a stress-busting cup of chai. We don’t know whether it is the romantic cuddle weather outside or just another excuse to indulge in the beverage but tea is to the body what music is to the soul and since we are always easily distracted with creative tea recipes, we decided to whip up some this evening.

Call us ‘chai’vinists but we strongly feel that where there is tea, there is hope! Hence, celebrate International Tea Day 2021 with these super tasty Tulsi tea, Jaggery tea or Detox tea recipes that are actually dadi ke nuskhe in beverage form that can be used as home remedies too for various diseases this cold winter season.

1. Tulsi tea

Ingredients:

Tulsi: 8-9 leaves

Ginger: 2 slice

Milk: 1 glass

Method:

In a pot, take some water and add crushed 9-10 Tulsi leaves along with a ginger root. Let the water boil and reduce to 1/4th of its quantity.

To this add a glass of milk (1 glass/person) and let it boil for 5 minutes. Strain the milk and serve hot.

Benefits:

Tulsi is also known as Tulasi, Holy Basil, "The Incomparable One", "Elixir of Life," and "Queen of the Herbs". The recipe above combines the super healthy powers of Tulsi and milk.

The plant has been used for centuries to cure symptoms of various diseases and ailments. Tulsi is known to be efficient as an anti-inflammatory, anxiety treatment and antioxidant and may even relieve symptoms of asthma, bronchitis, cold, congestion, cough, flu, sinusitis, sore throat and similar ailments.

2. Jaggery tea

Ingredients:

Cumin seeds: 1/2 tbsp

Black pepper: 5-6 piece

Jaggery: 15-20 gram

Water: 2-3 cups

Method:

In a pot boil 2-3 cups of water with some cumin seeds and black pepper corns. Once the mixture is ready, put it down and add some jaggery (gud) to it. Let it steep for a while and drink up till it’s lukewarm.

Benefits:

Flu season, step aside; jaggery (gud) is here to the rescue! Jaggery tea helps one to overcome the common cold and cough with an easy ingredient found in Indian kitchens -jaggery or gud as it is popularly known in India.

It is rich in many vital vitamins and minerals, boosts immunity, keeps the body warm, helps treat cold and cough and controls the temperature of the body.

3. Detox tea

Ingredients:

Tulsi: 3-4 leaves

Clove: 4-5 piece

Black pepper: 4-5 piece

Black tea: 1/2 tbsp

Rock salt: A pinch

Asafoetida: A pinch

Water: 1 cup

Method:

In a pan boil a cup of water. To this, add some tea leaves, 3-4 Tulsi leaves, crushed clove and black peppercorns.

Let the mixture steep for 5 minutes in a closed container. Pour the tea in a cup and add a pinch of rock salt and asafoetida to it. Serve while it is hot.

Benefits:

The change in weather is destined to bring lots of health worries with it but this detox tea is all you need to fight seasonal cold. This Detox tea or Black tea can help reduce inflammation and lessen the body aches that come along with tough colds and cases of flu.

Cloves and black pepper are a treasure trove of anti-inflammatory compounds which come handy during times of sore throat, cough, cold and sinusitis. Asafoetida has anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

(Recipes: Cherise India Private Ltd)

