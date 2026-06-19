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    This Father's Day, cook chef Kunal Kapur's delicious butter chicken masala recipe for your dad to make his day special

    Chef Kunal Kapur shared a rich, creamy butter chicken masala recipe on Instagram ahead of Father's Day. The easy-to-follow recipe is perfect for the occasion.

    Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 3:48 PM IST
    By Krishna Pallavi Priya
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    Father's Day is almost here, and it is time you start preparing gifts to surprise your old man and make his day special. While showering your dad with your tokens of love is one way to mark the day, what your parents most crave is spending time with you. And what's better than doing his favourite activity? So, if your dad loves to cook, we have a recipe that might make both your day.

    This butter chicken masala is perfect for your Father's Day celebrations.
    This butter chicken masala is perfect for your Father's Day celebrations.

    Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recalls cooking for PM Modi during Abu Dhabi visit: ‘He asked me why I don’t eat my own food’

    Ahead of Father's Day on June 21, chef Kunal Kapur shared a delicious butter chicken masala recipe on Instagram on June 18. The video shows him cooking the dish with his dad.

    Sharing the recipe, he captioned the clip, “Nothing says comfort food quite like a rich, creamy butter chicken shared with family. This Father’s Day, skip the complicated spice blends and let this special recipe do the heavy lifting. A restaurant-style butter chicken at home with minimal effort and maximum flavour.”

    Here's how to make the dish:

    Butter Chicken Masala Recipe

    • Preparation time - 20 minutes
    • Cooking time - 45 minutes
    • Serves - Four people

    Ingredients

    • For the first marination

    Chicken leg boneless - ½ kg

    Salt to taste

    Lemon - 1 no

    Ginger paste - ½ tbsp

    Garlic paste - ½ tbsp

    • For the second marination

    Mustard oil - 4 tbsp

    Chicken tikka masala

    Thick yoghurt - ½ cup

    Lemon - 1 no

    Salt to taste

    Ginger paste - ½ tbsp

    Garlic paste - ½ tbsp

    Fenugreek leaves powder - 1 tsp

    • For the curry

    Tomatoes - 500 gms

    Salt - 1 tsp

    Butter chicken masala - 2 tsp

    Garlic cloves - 5 nos

    Ginger - 1 small knob

    Onion - 1 no

    Green Chilli - 2 no

    Red Chilli powder (Kashmiri) - ¾ tbsp

    Butter - 2 tbsp

    Cahew nuts - ½ cup

    Water - 1 cup

    • For finishing in the pan

    Butter - 2 tbsp

    Chicken tikka - as prepared above

    Green Chilli slit - 1 no

    Ginger chopped - 1 tsp

    Khaalis butter chicken masala - ½ tsp

    Salt - to taste

    Sugar - a large pinch

    Kasoori Methi powder - ½ tsp

    Sugar - 2 tsp

    Cream - 2 tbsp

    • For curry

    Water - 2 cups

    Tomato diced - 500g

    Onion sliced - 50 g

    Bay leaf - 1no

    Cinnamon - 1 stick

    Black cardamom - 1 no

    Cloves - 3 no

    Cardamom - 3 no

    Garlic cloves - 8 no

    Ginger - 1 small piece

    Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 tbsp

    Butter - 2 tbsp

    Cashew nuts - 12 no

    Method

    1. For chicken tikka, pat the chicken dry. Add salt, lemon juice, and ginger-garlic paste. Keep aside for at least 20 minutes.
    2. In a bowl, add mustard oil and chilli powder and whisk together. No add hung curd, salt and lemon juice.
    3. Whisk, then add the chicken to this marinade.
    4. Heat a grill pan on high heat, sprinkle some oil on the hot pan and grill the chicken till it is done. Remove and keep aside.
    5. Alternatively, you can cook the chicken in a preheated oven at 180 °C for 20 mins and remove.
    6. For the curry, mix all the ingredients and transfer them to a clean, deep vessel. Bring it to a boil. Cover and cook for 20 mins after the boil.
    7. Now remove and let it cook for a few minutes.
    8. Once cooked, add it to a blender and make a fine puree.
    9. Strain and keep aside.
    10. In a separate pan, melt the butter and sauté the chopped ginger and green chilli.
    11. Add the curry and some water to get the right consistency. Add fenugreek leaves powder, sugar, and salt to taste.
    12. Add the cooked chicken to the curry and bring to a boil. Finish with fresh cream. Serve hot.
    • Krishna Pallavi Priya
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Krishna Pallavi Priya

      Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More

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