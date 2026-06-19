This Father's Day, cook chef Kunal Kapur's delicious butter chicken masala recipe for your dad to make his day special

Father's Day is almost here, and it is time you start preparing gifts to surprise your old man and make his day special. While showering your dad with your tokens of love is one way to mark the day, what your parents most crave is spending time with you. And what's better than doing his favourite activity? So, if your dad loves to cook, we have a recipe that might make both your day. This butter chicken masala is perfect for your Father's Day celebrations.

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Ahead of Father's Day on June 21, chef Kunal Kapur shared a delicious butter chicken masala recipe on Instagram on June 18. The video shows him cooking the dish with his dad.

Sharing the recipe, he captioned the clip, “Nothing says comfort food quite like a rich, creamy butter chicken shared with family. This Father’s Day, skip the complicated spice blends and let this special recipe do the heavy lifting. A restaurant-style butter chicken at home with minimal effort and maximum flavour.”