This Sunday give health a chance with Shilpa Shetty’s Tomato Celery Juice recipe
- As you hang up your boots this Sunday and indulge in some self love, make sure to say ‘hi’ to immunity boosting and ‘goodbye’ to skin ageing with Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s super easy recipe of Tomato Celery Juice
It is that time of the week again when the universe conspires to accommodate some ‘me time’ and tag Sunday as a day for self care. So, as you hang up your boots this Sunday and indulge in some self love, make sure to say “hi” to immunity boosting and “goodbye” to skin ageing with Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s super easy recipe of Tomato Celery Juice.
Taking to her social media handle, the fitness enthusiast related, “Eating all our veggies is a task for many. Add to that, eating them raw without overcooking them and diminishing their properties is an impossible feat (sic).” She added, “So, in this case, one of the best ways to get all the benefits of our raw veggies/fruits (tomato is a fruit !) is to blend them together and enjoy a glass full of healthy goodness (sic).”
Sharing the benefits of Tomato Celery Juice, Shilpa gushed, “One of my favourite juices is the Tomato-Celery Juice, which is a great source of Vitamin C and lycopene - a great antioxidant that may help fight several diseases. It is a fantastic immunity booster, and is great for skin and anti-ageing (sic).”
Posting a video containing the recipe and method of making Tomato Celery Juice, Shilpa encouraged fans to give it a try and guaranteed that they would love it. Check out the recipe here:
Ingredients:
2 tomatoes
¼ lime
½ inch celery
Basil leaves
¼ tsp. pink salt
Black pepper as per taste (optional)
Method:
Blend all ingredients together. Garnish with basil leaves and serve fresh.
If a plate of green veggies, especially if boiled, turns you off let tomato celery juice seal the health deal for you!
