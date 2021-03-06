Tips and tricks to make the perfect pasta from scratch at home
Pasta is a definite crowd pleaser if cooked the right way, however often, it is either overcooked or made in a sauce that may have turned gluey because of when you put the pasta into the sauce. Pasta is an easy to make dish but requires attention to detail, like the temperature of the ingredients, the saltiness of the pasta water, resting time for the dough and so on. However you will find that with a little bit of practice and a lot of patience you can made delicious and fresh pasta at home in no time. Here are some useful tips and tricks that will help you achieve the perfect texture and consistency in all you pasta endeavours, read on:
- Ensure that all your raw ingredients to make your fresh pasta including the flour, egg, salt and water are always at room temperature while you make your pasta dough as a difference in temperature could lead to the dough becoming clumpy and hard or Always use all ingredients (flour, egg, salt, water) at room temperature while making the pasta dough.
2.While making/combining the dough, bind the egg and flour together first before adding any water or extra flour to it. Once the egg is completely mixed with the flour, if the dough is too dry, add 1 tablespoon of water. If the dough turns out to be too moist, add another tablespoon of flour. Remember less is more.
3.Always rest the pasta dough at room temperature. If resting in refrigeration, it will require taking extra time to cool before it’s ready to roll, and the change in temperature will affect the gluten structure of the dough.
4.Cook the pasta in rapid boiling water, and as soon as you drop your pasta in the water, stir it. This prevents the pasta from sticking together, or to the bottom or sides of the pot. Stir occasionally during the cooking process.
5.Avoid adding oil to the water. You can always add a drizzle of olive oil or butter to add richness once the pasta is combined with sauce.
6.Drain the pasta enough to remove most of the water, but don’t drain it dry. When it cools down, the starches will firm up, leading the pasta to stick together.
7.Always add warm pasta to warm sauce, immediately. Never the other way round, in order to avoid sticky and gluey pasta.
8.To make pasta healthier, replace the all-purpose flour with whole wheat flour or, make the pasta dough using spinach or beetroot puree.
9.You can also add loads of veggies, and opt for lean proteins while making the pasta sauce.
10.Further, you can swap the heavy cream in the sauce for plain Greek yogurt.
