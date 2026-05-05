Try High-Protein Gondhoraj Lime Pasta At Home With Simple Ingredients For A Balanced and Refreshing Summer Meal

A refreshing twist on pasta takes shape with the use of gondhoraj lime, a citrus fruit widely grown in Bengal. This dish is inspired by Indian fusion cooking, where local ingredients are combined with global recipes. Gondhoraj lime, known for its strong aroma, adds a unique character that sets it apart from regular lemon-based dishes. The pasta is prepared using simple techniques like boiling, light sautéing, and tossing with fresh ingredients. Gondhoraj Lime Protein Pasta (Freepik)

The recipe uses whole wheat pasta as a base along with protein-rich additions like paneer, tofu, or legumes. Fresh herbs, garlic, and mild spices are added to keep the preparation light. Instead of heavy sauces, gondhoraj lime juice is used to coat the pasta, giving it a clean and fresh finish. This approach keeps the dish suitable for summer, as it avoids rich and dense ingredients.

Gondhoraj lime protein pasta supports weight loss goals due to its high protein and fibre">high protein and fibre content. Whole wheat pasta and plant-based protein sources help maintain steady energy levels and support balanced eating habits.

The citrus element adds vitamin C">vitamin C and keeps the dish light, making it easier to include in summer meals. Using minimal oil and simple ingredients makes this a low calorie pasta option that fits well into everyday routines.