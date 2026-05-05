Try High-Protein Gondhoraj Lime Pasta At Home With Simple Ingredients For A Balanced and Refreshing Summer Meal
Gondhoraj lime protein pasta is a fusion dish combining citrus flavour and protein-rich ingredients, making it a refreshing and balanced summer meal option.
A refreshing twist on pasta takes shape with the use of gondhoraj lime, a citrus fruit widely grown in Bengal. This dish is inspired by Indian fusion cooking, where local ingredients are combined with global recipes. Gondhoraj lime, known for its strong aroma, adds a unique character that sets it apart from regular lemon-based dishes. The pasta is prepared using simple techniques like boiling, light sautéing, and tossing with fresh ingredients.
The recipe uses whole wheat pasta as a base along with protein-rich additions like paneer, tofu, or legumes. Fresh herbs, garlic, and mild spices are added to keep the preparation light. Instead of heavy sauces, gondhoraj lime juice is used to coat the pasta, giving it a clean and fresh finish. This approach keeps the dish suitable for summer, as it avoids rich and dense ingredients.
Gondhoraj lime protein pasta supports weight loss goals due to its high protein and fibre">high protein and fibre content. Whole wheat pasta and plant-based protein sources help maintain steady energy levels and support balanced eating habits.
The citrus element adds vitamin C">vitamin C and keeps the dish light, making it easier to include in summer meals. Using minimal oil and simple ingredients makes this a low calorie pasta option that fits well into everyday routines.
Key Differences Between Gondhoraj Lime Protein Pasta and Regular Pasta
Gondhoraj Lime Protein Pasta
Regular Pasta
Uses citrus-based light dressing
Uses creamy or heavy sauces
High protein ingredients
Lower protein content
Fresh and light preparation
Rich and heavy preparation
Suitable for summer meals
Not always summer-friendly
Indian fusion flavours
Italian-style flavours
Quick Recipe Overview
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Cook Time: 20 minutes
- Servings: 2 servings
- Calories: 280–320 calories per serving
- Flavour Profile: Tangy, mildly spiced, and fresh
- Nutrition: High in protein, fibre, and vitamin C
- Difficulty: Easy
Gondhoraj Lime Protein Pasta Recipe with Fresh Citrus Taste and Light Texture
This pasta has a soft yet firm texture with a light citrus coating. The flavour is fresh and mildly tangy with subtle spices, making it suitable for summer meals. The combination of protein-rich ingredients and citrus keeps the dish balanced and refreshing.
Ingredients
- 1 cup whole wheat pasta
- 1/2 cup paneer cubes or boiled chickpeas
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Juice of 1 gondhoraj lime (or regular lime)
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon chilli flakes
- Salt as needed
- 1 tablespoon chopped coriander or basil
- 1 clove garlic (finely chopped)
Step-by-Step Instructions
- Boil pasta in salted water until cooked but firm, then drain and keep aside.
- Heat olive oil in a pan and sauté chopped garlic until lightly fragrant.
- Add paneer cubes or chickpeas and cook for 2–3 minutes until slightly golden.
- Add cooked pasta to the pan and mix gently.
- Sprinkle salt, black pepper, and chilli flakes, tossing everything evenly.
- Turn off the heat and add gondhoraj lime juice to retain its fresh flavour.
- Mix well and garnish with chopped coriander or basil before serving.
Smart Cooking Tips for Better Taste and Texture
Use Fresh Gondhoraj Lime
Using fresh gondhoraj lime gives a stronger aroma and a more vibrant citrus flavour. It helps the pasta taste fresher compared to bottled juice.
Avoid Overcooking Pasta
Cooking pasta until just firm helps maintain the right texture. Overcooking can make it too soft and affect the overall dish.
Add Lime Juice at the End
Adding lime juice after cooking helps preserve its fresh taste. Heat can reduce the citrus aroma, so it is best added at the final step.
Choose High-Protein Additions
Using paneer, chickpeas, or tofu increases the protein content of the dish. These ingredients also make the pasta more balanced and suitable for daily meals.
Keep Seasoning Light
Using minimal spices helps maintain the clean citrus flavour. Heavy seasoning can overpower the freshness of the gondhoraj lime.
Use Good Quality Oil
Using good quality oil like olive oil enhances the overall flavour. It also keeps the dish light without making it greasy.
Understanding the Nutritional Value of Gondhoraj Lime Protein Pasta
Report published in USDA">USDA shows that Gondhoraj Lime Protein Pasta offers a balance of protein, fibre, and essential nutrients, making it suitable for a light meal.
Nutrient
Amount Per Serving
Energy
300 calories
Protein
12 g
Carbohydrates
40 g
Fat
8 g
Fibre
5 g
Vitamin C
18 mg
How Each Ingredient Adds to the Nutritional Value
Each ingredient contributes to making this pasta nutritious and light. Protein sources like paneer or chickpeas support energy, while gondhoraj lime adds vitamin C and freshness. Whole wheat pasta provides fibre, helping create a balanced meal.
Ingredient
Benefit
Gondhoraj Lime
Adds vitamin C and freshness
Paneer/Chickpeas
Provide protein
Whole Wheat Pasta
Adds fibre
Olive Oil
Enhances flavour
Herbs
Add freshness
FAQs
Can regular lime be used instead of gondhoraj lime?
Regular lime can be used if gondhoraj lime is not available. However, gondhoraj lime offers a more distinct aroma and a sharper citrus flavour.
Is Gondhoraj Lime Protein Pasta suitable for weight loss diets?
Gondhoraj lime protein pasta can be included in weight loss diets due to its balanced ingredients. Its protein and fibre content help maintain steady energy levels.
Can Gondhoraj Lime Protein Pasta be made vegan?
Gondhoraj lime protein pasta can be made vegan by replacing paneer with tofu or chickpeas. Using plant-based ingredients keeps the recipe suitable for different preferences.
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