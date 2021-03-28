Try this scrumptious Malpua recipe and take your taste buds on a divine ride

Can Holi be complete without Malpuas that are dripping with sugar syrup? We say not. And with Holi being tomorrow, it is the perfect time to make this dessert and enjoy your weekend. This dish will be relished by your family members during this fun festival.

Making Malpuas are fairly simple and the result is always delicious goodness that melts in your mouth. So let’s not waste any more time and straight away get down to the recipe.

Malpua Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 ltr milk

1 tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp fennel powder

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of water

1/3 cup of maida

1tbsp milk

Method:

Put a pan on low flame and add the milk (save 1 tbsp for later) to it. Keep it on low flame and keep stirring slowly till you feel that the milk has reduced to almost one cup and it looks like rabdi. In a separate bowl, mix the maida and remaining milk and stir them nicely so that there are no lumps. Mix the ingredients of the two bowls until you get a smooth consistency and then let it rest for at least an hour.

To this batter, add the cardamom and fennel powder. While your batter rests and comes to room temperature, prepare the sugar syrup. For that, put a pan on the flame and mix the sugar and the water. Once the syrup comes to a boil, keep checking for the consistency, we just want a sticky syrup something like honey, so when you place it between fingers it should feel sticky but no string should form.

It is now time to make the Malpuas. Add ghee in a heavy bottom pan and remember that the whole cooking will be done on low flame. Once the ghee is warm, pour a small drop of the batter to see if any bubbling happens. If you are at that stage, your ghee is ready. Now, pour a ladle full of batter and let it cook for 2-3 mins, turn and cook on another side too, till the edges are crisp.

Finally, add the Malpua in the warm syrup and let it sit for 2-3 minutes and longer if you want a softer pua. Tips: Sometimes people add sooji to the Malpua too, if you want, add 1 tbsp of it. Kesar threads can also be added to the syrup for extra flavour. Fine powder of almond and cashew also works as a taste enhancer.

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/ saltsugarnspice)

