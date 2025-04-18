Turn your Friday night bash into a royal feast with this luxurious Kesariya Kaju Katli recipe
This royal twist on Kaju Katli will leave your guests speechless and it’s ready in just 15 minutes! Check the easy recipe of Kesariya Kaju Katli here.
Few Indian sweets carry the elegance and universal appeal of Kaju Katli, a mithai or soft, melt-in-your-mouth fudge that is made from cashew nuts and sweetened with sugar, often cut into delicate diamond shapes. If you are throwing a Friday night bash at home, we encourage a royal saffron twist to this beloved Indian sweet.
Enter Kesariya Kaju Katli, a luxurious version of the classic sweet, infused with the rich aroma and golden hue of saffron, making it perfect for festive gifting or indulgent celebrations. So, check out the recipe below and make tradition meet indulgence.
Serving- 2
Cooking time- 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- Cashewnuts- 150gm
- Dates- 30gm
- Saffron- 8-9 strands
- Cardamom powder- 1 tsp
- Cinnamon- a pinch
- Ghee- 1 tbsp
- Edible silver leaf- 1-2
Method:
- Freeze the cashews overnight and grind them to make a thin powder.
- Strain the powder to make a fine powder. Take the dates now and make a thin paste.
- Take a pan, add a little water and date paste and let it melt.
- Add cashews powder, cardamom powder, cinnamon and saffron strands.
- Mix and stir continuously until thickened.
- Add a little ghee at the end and give it a good mix.
- Take the mixture out on a butter paper and roll it out thinly.
- Garnish it with silver leaf and cut it into heart shapes using a cutter.
- Let it cool down and enjoy.
Nutritional benefits:
- Omega 3 fatty acids and decent amount of protein have been provided from cashewnuts.
- This recipe is packed with magnesium and zinc essential for immune functions.
Nutritional Composition (1 kaju katli):
- Energy- 105 kcal
- Protein- 2.7gm
- Fats- 8.2gm
(Recipe: Rakshita Mehra, Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine, Noida)
